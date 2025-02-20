Oregon Building Codes Division launches innovative housing option for attached stacked duplexes

The Oregon Building Codes Division has adopted new residential code provisions that will allow the construction of attached stacked two-family dwellings (i.e., duplexes) under the residential specialty code, the division announced.

This innovative code change will allow stacked duplexes to take advantage of existing code provisions for townhouses. It allows for a slightly different configuration that permits the total number of dwelling units to be doubled, while maintaining reasonable safeguards and unit compartmentalization.

“Addressing the housing affordability crisis means looking under the hood for every fix we can find,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “I appreciate the Oregon Building Codes Division’s creative work. This change will give more Oregon families access to more affordable housing options.”

Developers and builders will be able to use the residential code to stack two dwelling units vertically, while being attached to other stacked dwelling units horizontally. This will result in denser housing, as well as provide more options for smaller lots and infill. This housing type was previously allowed only under application of the structural specialty code’s multifamily path, which is generally more costly and complex than application under the residential code.

“This provides another tool in the toolbelt for the construction industry to meet Oregon’s housing needs. It will allow for creating more units in a simpler, more streamlined way while still ensuring safeguards are afforded in design,” said Alana Cox, administrator of the Building Codes Division. “The governor has called for an all-hands-on-deck approach and we have been working with the Residential and Manufactured Structures Board, industry partners, and local governments to come up with innovative solutions.”

The Building Codes Division adopted temporary rules on Jan. 31 to enact the code provisions and will be permanently adopting the new code provisions on April 1. More information, including the code change, is available at https://www.oregon.gov/bcd/codes-stand/Documents/23orsc-stacked-amend.pdf.

###

Contact information

Mark Peterson, communications director

971-283-5405

Mark.Peterson@dcbs.oregon.gov