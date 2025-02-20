Ampion Group Appoints Susan Leblow as Assistant Vice President of Operations

Susan Leblow, AVP Operations, Ampion Group LLC

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampion Group, LLC, a leader in insurance claims management and dispute resolution , proudly announces the appointment of Susan Leblow as Assistant Vice President of Operations. A strategic leader with a proven track record of operational excellence, Susan brings a wealth of expertise in optimizing internal processes and fostering innovation.In her role as Assistant Vice President of Operations, Susan will collaborate with the executive management team to strengthen Ampion Group’s service delivery, optimize processes, and uphold the high standards of quality and customer satisfaction that define the company. This appointment comes as Ampion Group continues to expand its services and deliver innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients.“Susan’s extensive industry experience and exceptional strategic insight make her the ideal choice for this role,” said Preston Boyles, CEO and Co-founder of Ampion Group. “Her leadership will be instrumental in helping us navigate our growth and continue exceeding client expectations.”With an impressive background spanning risk management, negotiations, customer service, and operational strategy, Susan’s addition to the Ampion Group team underscores the company’s commitment to delivering gold-standard service and solutions.“I am thrilled to join Ampion Group at such an exciting time in its growth,” said Susan Leblow. “I look forward to working with this talented team to enhance services, build on the company’s stellar reputation, and deliver exceptional value to our customers.”Susan’s appointment reflects Ampion Group’s ongoing commitment to attracting top-tier talent and advancing its mission as a leader in specialty claims management and dispute resolution. Her leadership and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the company’s continued success.For more information about Ampion Group and its services, please visit ampiongroup.comAbout Ampion Group, LLCAmpion Group, LLC is a premier leader in the insurance claims industry, delivering world-class service and innovative solutions. Known for our expertise in complex claims, dispute resolution, and litigation strategy. We focus on highly specialized services, from appraisals and expert witness support to staffing solutions and specific peril training. Ampion Group’s elite, highly trained staff makes us a trusted partner with top-tier insurers and legal professionals. Explore more at AmpionGroup.com.

