Ampion Group Celebrates Landmark Achievements in 2024, Setting the Stage for a Transformative 2025

With the incredible momentum we’ve built in 2024, we are entering 2025 with a renewed focus on innovation, technology, and the people who make it all possible.” — Preston Boyles, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampion Group, LLC, a leader in insurance claims management and dispute resolution , concludes 2024 with a series of groundbreaking accomplishments that underscore its commitment to innovation, excellence, and addressing the most pressing challenges in the industry. Recognized by PropertyCasualty360 as part of the prestigious Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 in the category of Claims Innovation , Ampion Group continues to redefine the future of claims solutions.Driving Claims Innovation This past year, Ampion Group earned recognition for its pioneering Earthquake Training Program and its specialized Claims Litigation Strategy services, both designed to address critical gaps in the insurance industry. The Earthquake Training Program prepares appraisal teams to respond to seismic events with unparalleled expertise, while the Claims Litigation Strategy service empowers legal professionals with the tools and insights to resolve disputes effectively and efficiently.“At Ampion Group, we’re not just innovating—we’re working hand-in-hand with our clients to solve real challenges,” said Preston Boyles, CEO and co-founder of Ampion Group. “Whether it’s equipping appraisal teams with additional training or supporting legal professionals in navigating complex claims, these initiatives reflect our deep commitment to delivering meaningful impact. This recognition belongs to our incredible team whose passion and dedication make it all possible.”A culture built on excellence and results since its founding in December 2019, Ampion Group has built a reputation as a trusted partner for top-tier insurers and legal professionals. Chief Claims Officer Augustine Solino credits this success to a steadfast focus on assembling the industry’s best talent and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation.“Our team’s expertise and passion drive everything we do,” said Solino. “We are proud to lead the way in providing solutions that not only meet our clients’ needs but also anticipate the challenges of tomorrow.”Key Milestones of 2024• Industry Recognition: Named to PropertyCasualty360’s Insurance Luminaries Class of 2024 for Claims Innovation.• Program Expansion: Launched the Earthquake Training Program with tailored offerings, including accreditation, disaster planning, mediation, and practical on-site training.• Enhanced Client Support: Expanded Claims Litigation Strategy services to provide legal teams with actionable insights and cutting-edge research.• Team Growth: Invested in recruiting, retaining, and training top talent, ensuring clients receive gold standard service.• Investment in Technology: Began development of Ampion’s Appraisal Management System.Looking Ahead to 2025 As Ampion Group enters its sixth year, the company is poised for even greater success. Plans are underway to expand service offerings and leverage emerging technologies.“Our mission has always been to lead with purpose and deliver solutions that drive measurable outcomes,” Boyles said. “With the incredible momentum we’ve built in 2024, we are entering 2025 with a renewed focus on innovation, technology, and the people who make it all possible.”“Leadership is about investing in the right areas—from training and development to actively engaging in industry events that strengthen our partnerships,” Solino added. “These investments ensure that we not only meet but exceed our clients’ expectations, building a foundation for sustained success.”About Ampion Group, LLCAmpion Group, LLC is a premier leader in the insurance claims industry, delivering world-class service and innovative solutions. Known for our expertise in complex claims, dispute resolution, and litigation strategy. We focus on highly specialized services, from appraisals and expert witness support to staffing solutions and specific peril training. Ampion Group’s elite, highly trained staff makes us a trusted partner with top-tier insurers and legal professionals. Explore more at AmpionGroup.com.

