Celebrity Hairstylist Sean James Now Accepting Clients at Exclusive Santa Monica Salon: Elevate Glam

Sean James with his client, Eugene Levi, in the Salon in Santa Monica pictures taken by Sean James. Sean James doing Jamie Lee Curtis’s hair with Giovanni products. Sean James and Cole Sprouse. Photo taken by Sean James.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned celebrity hairstylist and master colorist Sean James is now accepting appointments at his exclusive salon in Santa Monica. With an illustrious career spanning over a decade, James has worked with some of Hollywood's most recognizable names, crafting iconic looks gracing red carpets, television screens, and major motion pictures.

A master in hair artistry and color, James specializes in achieving flawless California blondes, stunning Swedish blondes, natural reds, and deep, glossy brunettes. Trained in precision cutting by Vidal Sassoon, he has created show-stopping hair looks for stars such as Renée Zellweger, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Jaime Pressly, ensuring that each client’s unique style is accentuated to perfection.

Among his many accolades, James had the honor of styling the legendary Jamie Lee Curtis in the much-anticipated new film “Freakier Friday,” crafting a look that seamlessly complemented her dynamic character. His expertise extends to Curtis's latest television project with Nicole Kidman, Scarpetta, where he continues to deliver styles that exude glamour and sophistication. Additionally, James is responsible for Curtis’s stunning look for the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in her latest role alongside Pamela Anderson. Giovanni Cosmetics supports his work.

James's elite clientele includes celebrities who trust him with their most essential appearances, including Chris Hardwick, Eugene Levy, Christopher Guest, Rufus Wainwright, and Brad Pitt. The talented stylist has worked with celebrity twins Dylan (My Fake Boyfriend, Tyger Tyger) and Cole (Lisa Frankenstein) Sprouse. He is the lead hairstylist for NBC’s game show The Wall, hosted by Hardwick, and is responsible for the signature look of Phil Keoghan for The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails on CBS. His meticulous technique and a keen eye for current trends ensure that every client leaves his chair feeling confident and camera-ready.

His expertise also extends to the music world, having created the looks for “Weird Al” Yankovic and Rufus Wainwright on his upcoming world tour.

Committed to excellence, James incorporates the finest industry products into his styling process, including luxury brands such as Kérastase, Phyto, K18, Giovanni Cosmetics, and FHI Heat. He ensures each client achieves long-lasting, healthy, and vibrant results using premium formulations that enhance texture, shine, and hair vitality.

In Santa Monica's heart, Sean James's salon offers a contemporary and inviting atmosphere where clients can relax and indulge in top-tier styling services. Whether preparing for a red-carpet event, a special occasion or simply desiring a fresh new look, James’s personalized approach guarantees an elevated experience tailored to individual style preferences.

James is represented by Aim Artists, with his agent, Charnelle, available at +1 (213) 400-8913.

For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about James, please get in touch with his representation at Aim Artists or message him on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanjameshair?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.