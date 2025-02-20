Services & Support for Youth Who Repeatedly Go Missing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new state initiative launched in Buffalo to connect youth who repeatedly go missing with services and support that address their needs and the circumstances that cause them to leave home. The Runaway Intervention Program: Services, Training, Opportunity, Prevention, or RIPSTOP, pilot program is designed to increase safety and stability and reduce multiple missing episodes, which put youth at risk of harm and victimization. The Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf is partnering with the Buffalo Police Department and Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo to implement the pilot program developed by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) with support from 10 other state agencies.

“Public safety is my top priority and I’m committed to using every tool at my disposal to protect all New Yorkers, especially our most vulnerable population,” Governor Hochul said. “That’s why my administration is supporting this pilot program and several other initiatives to provide assistance to our most vulnerable youth. We thank our partners in my hometown of Buffalo for helping us launch this pilot, which, if successful, will be replicated statewide.”

The pilot will serve children younger than 18 who are involved with social services, and those who are not, providing opportunities to identify specific services and interventions that can reduce or eliminate runaway episodes. The initiative kicked off earlier this week with a community listening circle hosted by the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf to raise awareness about the pilot and seek community input. A second session is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Martha Mitchell Community Center. The listening circle will be closed to the media to facilitate open and honest dialogue and protect privacy of youth and families in attendance.

New York State Department of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Youth outreach and engagement are critical components in our efforts to prevent crime. When we invest in the future of our youth by providing support, services and opportunities, we improve lives, strengthen families and communities, and increase public safety. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to young New Yorkers and my DCJS staff for working with sister state agencies and other partners to spearhead this pilot.”

The Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf will administer the two components of the pilot: a Missing Youth Services Referral Program, and a Multi-Disciplinary Runaway Youth Treatment Team. BestSelf plans to hire a youth runaway coordinator to run the referral program, which is funded by a grant from the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo. The Buffalo Police Department unit that responds to reports of missing persons, child abuse and domestic violence refers children to the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf and plans to have an officer at the Center daily as part of the pilot.

BestSelf CEO and President Elizabeth Woike said, "We’re incredibly proud that our Scott Bieler CAC at BestSelf was chosen as the pilot program, consistently proving itself as the premier CAC in New York State. We are looking at the youth runaway crisis through a preventative lens to address larger health issues down the road. Our commitment remains strong to provide cutting-edge treatment and lead the way in collaboration and advocacy.”

Youth who are reported missing are at risk of homelessness, exploitation for sex and/or labor trafficking, academic underachievement that can lead to dropping out of school, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. Children with multiple missing episodes are more likely to be depressed, have attempted suicide, and have mental health or substance use issues. Last year, 12,114 reports of missing children younger than 18 were entered into the New York State register, with 94 percent reported by police as runaways. More than half (6,161) of those reports involved a total of 1,772 children. DCJS identified Buffalo for the pilot due to the high number of missing children reports received by the city’s police department, which had already begun working with the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf to address the issue. During that same time period, the City of Buffalo had 522 missing child reports, with nearly 200 representing multiple incidents.

Staff from the Missing Persons Clearinghouse at DCJS will oversee implementation of the pilot and foster ongoing communication and coordination among all national, state and local partners with the goal of improving how different systems respond and support these youth. The New York State Youth Justice Institute, a partnership between DCJS and the University at Albany, will evaluate the pilot’s implementation and outcomes to determine its success and whether it should be replicated in other communities. The Youth Justice Institute strives to build and strengthen the capacity of localities around New York State to adopt evidence-informed youth justice practices by disseminating information, assisting with implementation and assessing efficacy in existing youth justice programs, and by conducting cutting-edge research to advance the science and practice of evidence-based initiatives.

The following state agencies are participating: the Department of Health; State Education Department; Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs; Office of Addiction Services and Supports; Office of Children and Family Services; Office of Mental Health; Office for People With Developmental Disabilities; Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence; Office of Victim Services; and New York State Police.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services; New York State Association of Chiefs of Police; New York State Sheriff’s Association; New York State Youth Justice Institute; St. Anne Institute; State of New York Police Juvenile Officers Association; National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; and National Child Protection Task Force also are partners in the initiative.

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued investment in our youth and for recognizing the urgent need to address the challenges facing vulnerable children in our community. One of my administration’s key priorities is collaboration, and the RIPSTOP pilot program is a powerful example of what we can accomplish when we work together. By bringing together New York State, the City of Buffalo, the Buffalo Police Department, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and the Scott Bieler Child Advocacy Center at BestSelf, we are ensuring that at-risk youth receive the care and support they need. This initiative reflects our collective commitment to building a safer, more supportive future for the children of Buffalo.”

Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs Acting Executive Director Maria Lisi-Murray said, “We know from our work safeguarding vulnerable populations that runaway youth are particularly susceptible to trafficking, exploitation, and homelessness. They are also often reluctant to seek help from law enforcement or access critical intervention programs. The RIPSTOP pilot will help bridge those safety and communication gaps by getting youth the support they need sooner to reduce the likelihood of recurrent runaway episodes. Thank you to Governor Hochul for continuing to prioritize the safety of New York’s youth.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Providing accessible support services to our youth is imperative for their well-being and is key to reducing the number of runaway and missing episodes. The relationship between law enforcement partners, combined with the execution of effective initiatives are essential in carrying out the mission of keeping the youth of New York State safe. I commend Governor Hochul for her continued commitment in making sure each New Yorker has the assistance available they need.”

Office of Addiction Services And Supports Commissioner Dr. Chinazo Cunningham said, “Young people with an unstable home life are at increased risk of experiencing harm when it comes to their health, including the impacts of substance use and addiction. Programs like this support our goal to reach at-risk individuals and direct them to the services and help they need. As one of the agencies involved with the development of this pilot program, alongside our partners in state government and community stakeholders, we are looking forward to seeing the benefits that this will bring to youth in the Buffalo area.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Key to our mission at OVS is advocating for victims’ rights and working to ensure that systems designed to assist them are accessible and meet their needs. We are proud to partner with our sister agencies to improve state services for at-risk youth, protect them from harm and give them the support they need to thrive.”

About the Division of Criminal Justice Services Missing Persons Clearinghouse

The Missing Persons Clearinghouse at the State Division of Criminal Justice Services provides investigative support to local, state and national law enforcement, including cold case reviews; assists left-behind family members, and offers internet safety education programs for children and parents, among other responsibilities. Staff members have extensive experience in law enforcement, training and information technology, and the Clearinghouse accepts leads and tips about missing persons cases it has permission to publicize at [email protected] and 800-346-3543.

About BestSelf Behavioral Health

BestSelf Behavioral Health is the largest community-based behavioral health organization serving Western New York. It offers comprehensive services for mental health and substance use disorders. The organization serves over 41,000 individuals annually across more than 70 locations, focusing on trauma-informed care and person-centered treatment.