Gauteng Economic Development on suspension of Zanzou night club’s liquor licence

The Gauteng Liquor Board (GLB), following its statutory mandate under the Gauteng Liquor Act, No. 2 of 2003 ("the Act"), has taken decisive regulatory action against Zoolida (Pty) Ltd, trading under the name and style “ZanZou Night Club, by suspending its liquor licence with immediate effect. This decision follows reports of severe non-compliance and egregious violations of the law that have come to light through various media channels and regulatory investigations.

The suspension is issued in terms of sections 106(5) and 117(1) of the Act, following allegations and a video depicting acts of ill-treatment, torture, and sexual assault of individuals identified as employees and/or patrons of the establishment. These incidents have raised significant concerns regarding the safety and lawful operation of the premises. Section 29(1) of the Act mandates all licensees to comply with their obligations and responsibilities as stipulated by law. In addition, section 45(1)requires licensed premises to adhere to all applicable laws, including municipal by-laws and national regulations.

The licensee has demonstrably failed to meet these legal requirements. Furthermore, Section127(i) of the Act explicitly classifies any contravention of the Act as an offence.

Following an assessment of the facts, including the licensee's media statement acknowledging the occurrence of the incidents, the GLB has determined the following:

The licensee confirmed awareness of the unlawful incidents captured in the video footage,

The acts of violence and misconduct occurred on the licensed premises, implicating the establishment in serious regulatory breaches,

The licensee failed to report the criminal conduct to the South African Police Service (SAPS) as required, and

The primary concern of the licencee, as indicated in its statement, appears to be reputational damage, instead of the safety and well-being of the alleged victims.

Given the gravity of these findings and the potential threat posed to public safety, the GLB has resolved to suspend the liquor licence of ZanZou Night Club pending the conclusion of a formal inquiry under Section 106 of the Act, as well as the completion of ongoing SAPS investigations.

The GLB remains committed to ensuring that all liquor license holders operate in a manner that upholds the law and protects the public. Establishments found to be in violation of the Act will face appropriate regulatory and legal consequences.

