Social Development hosts closing of 2025 National Active Ageing Programme, 20 Feb

After two fun filled days, the 2025 National Active Ageing Programme, which was held under the theme: “Embracing Vitality: Empowering older persons to thrive in their communities”, has reached its pinnacle with the final day of events scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, 20 February.

Most of the outdoor sport activities were cancelled due to inclement weather. The closing ceremony will feature a parade of provincial flags, choral music and official medal ceremony for athletes.

The 2025 National Active Ageing was attended a record by number of 1600 older persons across South Africa. At the closing ceremony, the National Active Ageing Flame of Hope will be officially handed over to the next host province, which is expected to be announced by the Minister of Social Development, Ms Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe.

The annual National Active Ageing Programme is led by the Department of Social Development in collaboration with the Department Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation, the South African Older Persons Forum including national and Provincial Department of Social Development on a rotational basis.

For 19 years, the National Active Ageing Programme has brought together thousands of older persons across South Africa – encouraging healthy lifestyle through meaningful participation in sport and music. The National Active Ageing Programmme is aligned to the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing and the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030).

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the closing ceremony of the 2025 National Active Ageing Programme planned as follows:

Date:Thursday, 20 February 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Ben Marais Hall, 2 Molen Street, Rustenburg-North West Province

Media can RSVP by contacting:

Ms Nomfundo Xulu

Cell: 066 480 6845

E-mail: NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Mr Petrus Siko

Cell: 060 542 9383

E-mail: psiko@nwpg.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to:

Mr Bathembu Futshane

Cell: 071 162 1154

E-mail: BathembuF@dsd.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

