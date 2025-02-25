NCSD Foundation Urges Communities to Celebrate Cancer Survivors on National Cancer Survivors Day®

Registration is open for cancer treatment centers, hospitals, & organizations who wish to host an NCSD event to honor cancer survivors on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Registration is officially open for National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025, to be held on Sunday, June 1.

This event marks the 38th annual National Cancer Survivors Day® Celebration of Life. On this day, thousands worldwide will gather to honor cancer survivors, raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face because of their disease, and – most importantly – celebrate life.

Anyone (cancer treatment centers, hospitals, organizations, support groups, religious institutions, and even individuals) can host a National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration in their local community. Those planning an NCSD event should register with the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation by April 1, 2025, to meet the deadline to order official NCSD t-shirts and merchandise.

There is no cost or obligation to register, but event hosts must register their event each year to use the copyrighted National Cancer Survivors Day® name and logo. To register, visit ncsd.org/register.

By registering a local event, NCSD event planners will gain access to many valuable resources, including the following:

• A step-by-step guide with everything you need to know about organizing a National Cancer Survivors Day® celebration in your community or online

• Exclusive high-resolution downloads of official NCSD logos

• Complete access to the National Cancer Survivors Day® Speakers Bureau Roster, which has contact information for nationally recognized celebrities and public speakers who are available for NCSD celebrations across the country

• The NCSD Merchandise Catalog, where you can buy the official NCSD 2025 t-shirt as well as special mementos to commemorate National Cancer Survivors® Day 2025

• Free Welcome Brochures and Cancer Survivor Resource Guides to distribute to the cancer survivors attending your event

• Exclusive offers extended only to those hosting registered events

National Cancer Survivors Day® is a poignant, inspiring Celebration of Life led by the National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation, held annually on the first Sunday in June. It is also a call to action for further research, more resources, and increased public awareness to improve the lives of cancer survivors.

“A ‘survivor’ is anyone living with a history of cancer – from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life,” according to the NCSD Foundation, administrator for the celebration.

Visit NCSD.org for more information about National Cancer Survivors Day® 2025 and how your community can take part in this time-honored Celebration of Life.

About the Foundation

The nonprofit National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation provides free guidance, education, and support to hundreds of hospitals, support groups, and other cancer-related organizations that host National Cancer Survivors Day® events in their communities. The Foundation’s primary mission is to bring awareness to the issues of cancer survivorship as a means to better the quality of life for cancer survivors.

About National Cancer Survivors Day®

Held annually on the first Sunday in June, NCSD sees thousands gather across the globe to honor cancer survivors and to show the world that life after a cancer diagnosis can be beautiful, meaningful, and triumphant. This day gives people living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with each other, celebrate milestones, and share their personal stories of facing cancer. What began as a small grassroots survivorship movement in 1987 is now one of the largest cancer survivor celebrations in the world.

It is also a day to draw attention to the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face. As the number of cancer survivors continues to increase, it’s becoming ever more important that we address the long-term effects of cancer survivorship. Because cancer survivors deserve the best possible quality of life possible after facing this life-threatening disease.

