NCMSDC Launches National Search for New President & CEO

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC) has officially launched a national search for its next President & CEO. The search is being led by Broadview Talent Partners, a nationally recognized executive search firm.Since June 2024, Carolyn Mosby has served as Interim President & CEO, guiding NCMSDC through a period of transition. Mosby, who previously served as President & CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council from 2011 to 2022, played a critical role in stabilizing the organization, strengthening corporate engagement, and ensuring continuity in its mission to create economic opportunities for certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs).“Carolyn’s leadership during this critical time has been invaluable,” said Lorenzo Bell, NCMSDC Board Chair. “She stepped in seamlessly, stabilizing operations, strengthening relationships with corporate partners, and ensuring that our mission to drive economic opportunities for minority businesses remained strong. We are incredibly grateful for her commitment and the foundation she has set for the next leader.”As Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and supplier diversity face increasing challenges nationwide, the next leader of NCMSDC must be a bold, strategic, and visionary executive committed to advancing economic equity. The organization is seeking a collaborative leader who can build strong relationships with corporate partners, advocate for minority business inclusion, and drive growth in the region. Interested and qualified candidates should contact Melania DaSilva Deaver at melania@broadviewtalent.com or apply online at www.broadviewtalent.com/active-searches About NCMSDCThe North Central Minority Supplier Development Council (NCMSDC) is one of 23 regional affiliates of the National Minority Supplier Development Council whose MBEs drive more than $400 Billion in economic impact across the United States. NCMSDC is committed to accelerating economic growth by creating connections and opportunities between corporations and certified MBEs. Serving Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin, NCMSDC ensures a high standard of excellence through certification, development, connection, and advocacy. To learn more visit www.northcentralmsdc.org

