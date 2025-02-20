A Day in Our Shoes Celebrates 15 Years of Empowering Parents and Special Education Advocates

Founder Lisa Lightner Marks a Milestone in Supporting Families Navigating the IEP Process

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On March 6, A Day in Our Shoes celebrates its 15th anniversary of helping parents navigate the often-overwhelming world of special education. Since 2009, founder Lisa Lightner has built one of the most trusted resources for parents of children with disabilities, providing expert guidance on IEPs, 504 plans, and advocacy strategies.What started as a small blog sharing personal experiences has grown into a leading special education advocacy platform, reaching millions of families nationwide through online resources, courses, and a thriving community forum.“Fifteen years ago, I was just a mom trying to figure out the special education system for my own child,” said Lightner. “I never imagined that my experience would turn into a movement that has empowered so many families to stand up for their children’s rights.”Over the years, A Day in Our Shoes has expanded to include:In-depth guides and resources on IEPs, IEP goals 504 accommodations , and advocacy strategies Online training programs that teach parents and aspiring advocates how to navigate the special education systemA growing network of support through an active online community where parents connect, share experiences, and get real-time adviceAs part of the 15th-anniversary celebration, A Day in Our Shoes will be launching new resources, special live training sessions, and giveaways throughout March to thank the parents, advocates, and professionals who have been part of this journey.“The past 15 years have shown me one thing—when parents are informed and empowered, schools listen,” said Lightner. “I’m excited to continue this mission, helping even more families get the support their children deserve.”For more details on events, special resources, and advocacy training opportunities, visit www.adayinourshoes.com To join the online forum for parents and teachers, go to: https://forums.adayinourshoes.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.