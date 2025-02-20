Special Training for New IEP Advocates Announced for April

Don't IEP Alone to Host Live Sessions for Parents and Aspiring Advocates

There are thousands of families who need help. This training gives new advocates the tools to support them—and shows them how to turn their knowledge into a sustainable small business.” — Lisa Lightner, Special Education Advocate

AVONDALE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents and professionals looking to step into the world of IEP advocacy will have a unique opportunity this April. A Day in Our Shoes , a leading resource for special education advocacy, is launching live training sessions designed exclusively for new advocates—whether they’re advocating for their own child or looking to turn their knowledge into a small business.For over 15 years, Lisa Lightner , a nationally recognized special education advocate and founder of A Day in Our Shoes, has helped thousands of parents navigate the complexities of IEPs and 504 plans. Now, she’s offering specialized advocacy training for those ready to take their advocacy skills to the next level—from understanding special education law to building a successful advocacy business.“So many parents come to me saying, ‘I wish I had known this years ago.’ Others tell me they want to help other families but don’t know where to start,” said Lightner. “This training is designed to give new advocates the knowledge, tools, and confidence to navigate the IEP process effectively—whether it’s for their own child or as a service to other families.”What Participants Will LearnThe live sessions provide a step-by-step roadmap for becoming an effective advocate. The new, expanded training includes small business basics for aspiring advocates, including how to find clients, set rates, and market advocacy services ethically.Filling a Critical Gap in Special Education SupportWith school districts overwhelmed and parents struggling to access services, trained IEP advocates are in high demand. Many parents are eager to help others but don’t know how to transition from advocating for their own child to working with clients. This training will bridge that gap, offering not just legal and procedural knowledge, but also guidance on building a sustainable advocacy business.Registration is open now at: https://adayinourshoes.org/become-a-special-education-advocate/

