West Shore Home Launches Digital Scheduling Platform for Lexington Homeowners

Smiling young woman sending messages to someone over the phone.

West Shore Home unveils 24/7 online scheduling, revolutionizing how Bluegrass homeowners book bathroom, window & door consultations.

Our scheduling platform delivers both convenience and personalization by putting the appointment control in our customers' hands while maintaining our commitment to personalized consultation. ”
— Al Patel, Chief Marketing Officer
LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- West Shore Home, a premier provider of bathroom, window, and door remodeling services, has introduced a new online scheduling system, revolutionizing how Bluegrass region homeowners book their home improvement consultations.

This innovative platform allows customers to schedule in-home design consultations 24/7 through West Shore Home's website, streamlining the traditional appointment-setting process.

The platform features: real-time appointment availability, instant confirmation via email, text, or phone, flexible scheduling options seven days a week, automated reminder system, and easy rescheduling capabilities.

Following scheduling, customers are matched with experienced design consultants specializing in their specific remodeling needs, ensuring productive and informative consultations.

For more information about West Shore Home's services or to schedule a consultation through the new online platform, visit westshorehome.com.

About West Shore Home

West Shore Home specializes in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, providing high-quality home improvement solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovative technology. The company serves homeowners throughout Central Kentucky, offering efficient, professional installation services backed by industry-leading warranties.

