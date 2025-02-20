West Shore Home Launches Digital Scheduling Platform for Lexington Homeowners
West Shore Home unveils 24/7 online scheduling, revolutionizing how Bluegrass homeowners book bathroom, window & door consultations.
This innovative platform allows customers to schedule in-home design consultations 24/7 through West Shore Home's website, streamlining the traditional appointment-setting process.
The platform features: real-time appointment availability, instant confirmation via email, text, or phone, flexible scheduling options seven days a week, automated reminder system, and easy rescheduling capabilities.
Following scheduling, customers are matched with experienced design consultants specializing in their specific remodeling needs, ensuring productive and informative consultations.
For more information about West Shore Home's services or to schedule a consultation through the new online platform, visit westshorehome.com.
About West Shore Home
West Shore Home specializes in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, providing high-quality home improvement solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovative technology. The company serves homeowners throughout Central Kentucky, offering efficient, professional installation services backed by industry-leading warranties.
Kirsten Page
West Shore Home, LLC
+1 7176974033
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.