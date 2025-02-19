West Shore Home Debuts Convenient Online Scheduling Platform for Central Florida Homeowners

Orlando homeowners can now book design consultations 24/7 with West Shore Home’s easy digital platform, streamlining home improvement scheduling.

Our new scheduling platform gives Orlando homeowners the freedom to arrange consultations on their own terms, without the need for phone calls or unnecessary back and forth communication.” — Al Patel, Chief Marketing Officer

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Shore Home , a trusted leader in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, announces the launch of its innovative online scheduling platform, bringing unprecedented convenience to Orlando-area homeowners seeking home improvement consultations.The new digital scheduling system revolutionizes the traditional appointment-setting process, allowing customers to book in-home design consultations instantly through West Shore Home's website, any time of day or night.The user-friendly platform offers: 24/7 appointment scheduling capability, choice of communication preferences (email, text, or phone), instant booking confirmation, automated appointment reminders, and easy rescheduling options.Following scheduling, customers receive personalized confirmations and are matched with an experienced design consultant who specializes in their specific remodeling needs, whether for bathrooms, windows, or doors."Central Florida homeowners are embracing digital solutions more than ever," added Al. "This platform reflects our commitment to meeting customers where they are, making home improvement as accessible as possible."For more information about West Shore Home's services or to schedule a consultation through the new online platform, visit westshorehome.com/schedule.About West Shore HomeWest Shore Home specializes in bathroom, window, and door remodeling, providing high-quality home improvement solutions with a focus on customer satisfaction and innovative technology. The company serves homeowners throughout the Greater Orlando area, offering efficient, professional installation services backed by industry-leading warranties.

