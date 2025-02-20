Sandy Dukat Inducted into 2024 Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

Move United CEO Glenn Merry inducts Sandy Dukat into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame

National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame recognizes achievements in summer and winter adaptive sports in the Competitor and Contributor categories

This award represents a lifetime of working hard, choosing to be brave & ultimately never giving up.” — Sandy Dukat

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sandy Dukat, from Denver, Colorado, has been inducted into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame in the winter competition category.The Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, hosted by Move United, recognizes outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to summer and winter adaptive sports. The award in the Competition category recognizes an individual athlete who has, in their participation in national and international competition, distinguished themselves through outstanding performance and superior sportsmanship over the span of at least three years.Dukat was born and raised in Canton, Ohio. She was born with a limb deficiency in her right leg. At four years old, her leg was amputated above the knee. Growing up, she played able-bodied sports. It was not until 1996 when Dukat learned about adaptive sports and the Paralympic Games.Growing up as a swimmer, Dukat jumped back in the pool. After a couple of years training, she made the U.S. Disabled Swim Team, competing at the 1998 Disabled Swimming World Championships. During her swim career, Dukat would also be introduced to alpine skiing. Finding her love for speed on the slopes, she switched sports after the 1998 World Championships and moved to Colorado.Making the U.S. Disabled Ski Team in 2000, Dukat captured two bronze medals at the 2002 Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. She won her first gold medal at the North American World Cup in 2005 and captured the bronze in the slalom at the 2006 Paralympic Games in Torino, Italy.She retired from competition in July 2007. But not one to sit idle, Dukat teamed up with four other women with disabilities to climb Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro in September 2007. In 2008, she won both the World Triathlon Championships (Vancouver, Canada) for the female above the knee amputee category as well as the US Disabled National Triathlon Championships (NYC). Four years in a row, Dukat won the US Paratriathlon Nationals.In 2015, Dukat joined the Range of Motion Project (ROMP) where she hiked Cayambe (a 18,996 foot volcano) in Ecuador to raise awareness and funds for those living with limb loss without access to prosthetic care in developing countries. Finally, in 2019, she summited Cotopaxi (19,000 feet) as part of the ROMP’s elite climbing team."I am humbled & honored to have been inducted into the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame,” Dukat said. “This award represents a life-time of working hard, choosing to be brave & ultimately never giving up. Thank you Move United & all those who have supported my adapted sports journey."The Hall of Fame was created to honor individuals who have had an influential role in the field of adaptive sports as well as athletes who have excelled in it. To learn more about the Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame, including a list of past award recipients, visit https://www.moveunitedsport.org/sports/adaptive-sports-awards/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.