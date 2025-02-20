THE COLLABORATIVE JOINS GLOBAL ELITE WITH WEALTHBRIEFING AWARD

The Collaborative has won the ‘Best Training Solution’ category at The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2025 for the fourth consecutive year.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading wealth management industry training, coaching, and consulting firm, The Collaborative, has been selected as a winner in the ‘Training Solution’ category at The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2025. This represents the fourth year in a row the firm has won this award.The annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography, which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.’Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners.The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing, and its sister publications WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers.Participants around the world recognize that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.Samantha Reynolds, Client Relationship Manager for The Collaborative said, “Every person on our team is dedicated to helping clients become the best they can be – whether as individuals, teams, or the overall organization. We work hard to stay leading edge in order to help our clients reach higher levels of effectiveness. We are so honored to continue to be recognized for the work we do.”Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO, and publisher of WealthBriefing, was first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year."This year we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programmes and the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024 is no exception. These awards give organisations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally and to celebrate in style with their peers.“I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of WealthBriefing winners.”Winners and highly commended companies were announced on 20 February 2025.- ENDS -For media inquiries, journalists should contact:Name: Samantha ReynoldsTitle: Client Relationship ManagerCompany: The CollaborativeTelephone number/s: 508-287-2490NOTES TO EDITORS1. About Finalist CompanyFounded in 1995, The Collaborative helps clients overcome obstacles and reach higher levels of success using our unique brand of professional development programs. Our custom programs are based on our vast knowledge of human behavior, which allows us to help our clients achieve sustainable change.2. About ClearView Financial Media Ltd (“ClearView”)ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive, Stephen Harris in 2004, to provide high quality ‘need to know’ information for the discerning private client community. London-based, but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards programme.

