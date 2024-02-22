The Collaborative Joins Global Elite With WealthBriefing Award
The Collaborative wins WealthTech Americas Award for the third year in a row.MEDFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading wealth management industry participant The Collaborative has been selected as a winner in the ‘Training Solutions (US)’ category at The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024 for the third year in a row.
The annual WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals. The awards have been designed to showcase outstanding organizations grouped by specialism and geography, which the prestigious panel of independent judges deemed to have ‘demonstrated innovation and excellence during the last year.’
Each of these categories is highly contested and is subject to a rigorous process before the ultimate winner is selected by the judges. It is this process that makes WealthBriefing awards so prized amongst winners.
The WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards are part of a global program run by WealthBriefing and its sister publications, WealthBriefingAsia and Family Wealth Report, encompassing all of the world’s major wealth management centers.
Participants around the world recognize that winning awards is particularly important in these challenging times as it gives clients reassurance in the solidity and sustainability of the winner’s business and operating model.
Commenting on the firm’s triumph, Beverly Flaxington, Co-founder and CEO, said: "We are thrilled to be awarded Best Training Solution again in 2024. Winning this award for the third consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to continuously strive for excellence and innovation. This recognition reaffirms our position as leaders in delivering top-tier training solutions that drive tangible results and elevate performance.”
Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media’s CEO and publisher of WealthBriefing, was the first to extend his congratulations to all winners and highly commended companies. "Every winning entrant has been subjected to a rigorous and independent judging process and should be rightly proud of the success they have achieved this year."
"This year, we have seen a marked increase in entrants and interest in all our global awards programs, and the WealthBriefing WealthTech Americas Awards 2024 is no exception. These awards give organizations and individuals the opportunity to clarify their strategic thinking, have it independently validated, be recognized internally and externally, and celebrate in style with their peers."
“I offer my congratulations and best wishes for the future to all winners and highly commended firms - they are all worthy recipients who join the prestigious list of wealth management professionals who form the global elite of WealthBriefing winners.”
Winners and highly commended companies were announced on February 21, 2024.
The Collaborative combines a vast pool of human behavioral insight and the knowledge of how people shift toward effective outcomes with our on-the-ground experience to get those results. We've spent decades in C-level positions, running companies and divisions. We leverage our expertise to help individuals, teams, and companies make better decisions for their present and future.
ClearView Financial Media was founded by Chief Executive Stephen Harris in 2004 to provide high-quality 'need to know' information for the discerning private client community. London-based but with a truly global focus, ClearView publishes the WealthBriefing group of newswires, along with research reports and newsletters, while also running a pan-global thought-leadership events and awards program.
