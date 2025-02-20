Islanders can access free pelvic floor physiotherapy 

CANADA, February 20 - The provincial government is funding a one-year pilot program through the PEI Physiotherapy Association to provide pelvic floor physiotherapy for Islanders that are under insured or have no insurance coverage.

Nine physiotherapy clinics across the province with physiotherapists who have specialized training and authorization will participate in the program and provide treatment for the following pelvic floor conditions:

urinary incontinence

emptying disorders of the bladder

faecal incontinence

emptying disorders of the bowel

pelvic organ prolapse

chronic pelvic pain

sexual dysfunction

“Through the Health Innovation Fund, we are proud to support initiatives that reflect our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for Islanders while exploring new approaches to addressing gaps in our healthcare system. This program helps close a healthcare gap by making essential pelvic health care more accessible to Islanders.” - Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

Pelvic floor physiotherapy is the gold standard of care for many pelvic floor conditions. It has been proven to improve quality of life, reduce the risk of chronic conditions and, in some cases, eliminate the need for surgery.

“This program will allow us to support and provide important care for a largely unrecognized and under-served patient population by leveraging the expertise of existing, highly trained pelvic floor physiotherapists across our Island communities,” said Sheila MacMurdo, president, PEI Physiotherapy Association. “We strongly believe this initiative will reduce strain on our medical system by decreasing unnecessary referrals to primary care providers, urology, and gynecology and we are thrilled to have this opportunity to coordinate with government and Health PEI.”

The pilot program will launch on Tuesday, February 18. Eligible patients will receive an initial pelvic floor assessment and follow-up treatment sessions at no cost, provided by a designated physiotherapist from one of the participating clinics.

To qualify, patients must have a clinical diagnosis and a completed referral form from a physician or nurse practitioner.

This initiative is one of several supported by the Health Innovation Fund, which continues to invest in transformative projects that enhance the health and well-being of Islanders. It was established to support projects that enhance the delivery of healthcare in PEI and improve access to care for Islanders through creative and sustainable approaches.

For more information visit 2024-25 Health Innovation Fund.





Media contacts:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness

mxmartin@gov.pe.ca



Sheila MacMurdo

President

PEI Physiotherapy Association

peiphysiotherapy@gmail.com