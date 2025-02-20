François Borgel 1887 Genève: Swiss Watchmaker Welcomes American Investor with Minority Stake Acquisition

François Borgel 1887 Genève, Announces a Minority Stake Acquisition by Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr. Marking a New Era of Strategic Growth and Innovation.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maison François Borgel 1887 Genève Corp, a US division of Historic Swiss Watch Maison François Borgel 1887 Genève is thrilled to announce the successful acquisi-tion of a minority stake by Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr who would also join the US Board as Non-Executive Chairman. This strategic partnership will leverage the strengths to drive innovation and expand market reach across the luxury goods sector.Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition and joining as Non-Executive Chairman in the US Division: “Im excited to join Maison François Borgel 1887 Genève as a strategic investor. This partnership not only validates our commitment to innovation but also strengthens our position in the luxury market. Together, we will explore new horizons and develop innovative solutions that resonate with discerning consumers.”François Borgel 1887 Genève has a storied history in the luxury watch industry, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and timeless designs.The minority stake acquisition comes at a pivotal time, as the luxury market continues to evolve, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. By joining forces, François Borgel 1887 Genève aim to create synergies that will propel the brand to new heights.Dimitri Vorontsov, CEO and Executive Chairman emphasized the strategicimportance of this transaction: “This partnership represents a unique opportunity for François Borgel 1887 Genève to combine the respective strength in both US and Global Markets. We are proud to have played a role in facilitating this acquisition, which we believe will yield significant benefits for the future development globally.”The transaction has been facilitated by MergersCorp M&A International, a leading U.S. investment banking firm specialized in M&A transactions and corporate finance. The deal was led by Partner Stefano Endrizzi, along with MergersCorp’s Junior Analyst Irene Rompoti Mavrokefalou. Their expertise in Mergers & Acquisitions has been instrumental in aligning the vision and goals of François Borgel 1887 Genève with strategic investors.About François Borgel 1887 GenèveFrançois Borgel – A Legacy of Swiss Watchmaking Excellence Since 1887. For over a century, François Borgel has been at the forefront of Swiss horology, renowned for in-novation, craftsmanship, and precision. As the creator of the first waterproof watch in the late 19th century, Borgel revolutionized watchmaking, with esteemed brands such as Longines and IWC adopting his pioneering designs.Today, François Borgel remains dedicated to its heritage, producing Swiss-made watches of un-paralleled quality and refinement. Rooted in tradition yet driven by innovation, the brand continues to set the standard in haute horology. François Borgel – Precision in Excellence.For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:MergersCorp M&A InternationalMergersUS Inc.40 Wall Street, Suite #2725New York, New York 10005UNITED STATES OF AMERICA+1 212 210 1940Mathias Oni-Eseleh Jr872 RT NY-376, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590UNITED STATES OF AMERICANumber 646-965-4905Phone: 845-296-1042 EXT 3168François Borgel 1887 GenèveSWITZERLANDpress@francoisborgel.com

