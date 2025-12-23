1Point1 Solutions (NSE: ONEPOINTONE) Announces Landmark USD 33.37 Million M&A Deal of Central American BPO Leader Netcom

ONE POINT LTD (NYSE:ONEPOINTONE)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1Point1 Solutions Ltd. (NSE: ONEPOINTONE / BSE: 543886), a leading provider of AI-driven Business Process Management (BPM) and Digital Transformation services, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) to acquire 100% ownership of Netcom Business Communication Center (“Netcom”), a prominent nearshore BPO and contact center operator headquartered in Costa Rica.The total transaction value for the acquisition is USD 33.37 million, comprising an upfront payment of USD 25.41 million and an estimated earn-out of USD 8.25 million, subject to post-closing adjustments linked to EBITDA performance and excess working capital. The acquisition is targeted for completion on or before March 31, 2026.Strategic Entry into Latin AmericaThis landmark acquisition marks 1Point1’s decisive entry into the critical Latin American (LATAM) market. By integrating Netcom’s robust delivery infrastructure across Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Mexico, 1Point1 immediately establishes a high-quality, bilingual (English/Spanish) nearshore presence. This move addresses growing demand from international clients for services offering cultural affinity, time-zone alignment, and enhanced operational resilience.The transaction was successfully orchestrated with financial and strategic advisory from MergersCorp , a globally recognized American Investment Banking and cross-border M&A advisory firm, with the full cooperation of Netcom’s seller, Fernando Murillo Porras.Financial and Operational SynergyThe acquisition is expected to nearly double 1Point1’s FY27 revenue, marking a significant step in the company’s inorganic growth strategy.Global Scale: The addition of Netcom’s 500+ professionals to 1Point1’s existing workforce of 6,000+ creates a combined global entity of over 6,500 professionals.Sector Expansion: The deal extends 1Point1’s AI-first CX and BPM capabilities deeper into the Banking and Financial Services (BFSI) ecosystem across North, Central, and Latin America.Profitability: 1Point1 expects to maintain EBITDA margins in the range of 25–30%, even as it continues to invest in technology, talent, and future acquisitions.Leadership PerspectivesAkshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director of 1Point1 Solutions Ltd.Akshay Chhabra, Chairman & Managing Director of 1Point1 Solutions Ltd., commented:“This is a transformative moment for 1Point1. The acquisition of Netcom strengthens our North, Central, and Latin America footprint and expands our BFSI presence across continents. This move directly addresses the growing demand for nearshore BPO services and provides the perfect launchpad for us to accelerate our global growth strategy and embed our GenAI-led automation across the LATAM region.”The MergersCorp Team, led by Edward Sklar (COO), Stefano Endrizzi (Senior Partner), Fernando Salvaterra (Associate) and Dharmesh Rathod (Associate) stated:“We are proud to have facilitated this landmark cross-border deal. The strategic alignment between 1Point1’s digital transformation expertise and Netcom’s established nearshore operations is exceptional. This transaction creates immediate value and establishes a powerful, globally competitive entity in the BPM landscape.”Technology and ContinuityThe newly integrated entity will leverage 1Point1’s proprietary technology and GenAI-enabled platforms to enhance Netcom’s operations, focusing on superior customer outcomes, increased efficiency, and service innovation. All of Netcom’s existing leadership and operational teams will be retained to ensure seamless continuity for clients and employees.About 1Point1 Solutions Ltd.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, India, 1Point1 Solutions (NSE: ONEPOINTONE / BSE: 543886) is a publicly listed provider of AI-Powered BPM and digital transformation services. With over 6,000 professionals and nine global delivery centers, the company offers a suite of services including CX Management, Digital Transformation, Finance & Accounting, and Trust & Safety across the US, Europe, and Asia.About Netcom Business Communication CenterNetcom is a leading nearshore BPO operator with operations across Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Mexico. It specializes in delivering high-quality, bilingual customer care, technical support, and teleservices, leveraging its strategic geographic location to serve the North American market.About MergersCorpMergersCorp is a globally recognized American Investment Banking and cross-border M&A advisory firm specializing in the lower-middle and middle-market. It provides expert guidance and corporate finance solutions to clients worldwide, facilitating strategic mergers and acquisitions across various industries.

