Dr. Iris Wright Launches 'Her Story, Her Power' Women's Empowerment Movement

NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Iris Wright, a visionary leader and advocate for women's empowerment, is proud to announce the launch of Her Story, Her Power, a groundbreaking initiative designed to uplift, connect, and celebrate women from all walks of life. This movement is dedicated to fostering collaboration, networking, and the shared power of women's stories to inspire change.As part of this initiative, Dr. Wright will spotlight 100 extraordinary women through various media channels, highlighting their unique journeys and achievements. These inspiring stories will be featured in Black Diamond Chronicles Magazine, Her Story, Her Power edition, and showcased in two major media publications at a nominal cost, providing these women with well-deserved recognition on a grand scale. Women who would like to join the movement can go to https://www.iris-wright.com/ “Our stories define us, and through sharing them, we find strength, healing, and unity,” said Dr. Wright. “Women thrive when we support and uplift one another, and Her Story, Her Power is a movement designed to break down barriers and encourage genuine collaboration.”The Her Story, Her Power Conference will take place virtually on March 25, 2025, providing a platform for women across the globe to engage, learn, and build empowering connections. Participants are encouraged to register and be part of this transformative event by visiting:Dr. Iris Wright stands at the forefront of entrepreneurial innovation and community advocacy, with an impressive portfolio that includes Caring Hearts Telecare, Caring Hearts Foundation, Caring Hearts Telecoach, Wrights Holdings, Wright Way Logistics, and her influential platforms: Author Iris Wright & Publishing, Real Talk with Iris, and Black Diamond Chronicle Magazine.Dr. Wright’s influence extends beyond her businesses. In July 2022, she was invited to speak on Telehealth in Home Care at a Leading Age seminar, demonstrating her innovative approach to elder care. Her leadership and community impact have garnered multiple accolades in 2023, including the Community Leader Award from ACHI Magazine, Phenomenal Women Award from My Sisters Keeper, Empowered Diva Award, and recognition as Author Allstar of the Year and Top 20 Author of the Year from Book Profits Club for 2023 and 2024, and the Visionary Award. Additionally, she was honored with the 2023 Community Votes Award, 2024 Community Votes Award, and two Honorary Doctorates in Healthcare Administration and Business. In 2024, Dr. Wright received the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, Woman of the Year Award, International Impact Award, and was listed in Forbes Top 20 Entrepreneurs to close out 2024. Dr. Iris was also chosen for the Top Innovators & Entrepreneurs for Top 100 Magazine and nominated for Inc’s Female Founders 500.Her literary contributions, including best-sellers such as Injustice Vol I, Injustice Vol II, and Black Diamond Chronicles Vol I reflect her dedication to empowering others. Her upcoming solo works, Injustice: My Story and Evolving the Storm, delve deep into her personal journey of overcoming adversity. With her visionary projects like Injustice Vol III, and Teen Mom to Entrepreneur set to launch in 2025, Dr. Wright continues to inspire through her writing.In addition to her entrepreneurial achievements, Dr. Wright is a passionate advocate for affordable Home Care and fair reimbursement rates for seniors, ensuring the elderly receive quality care. Her Injustice Movement, launched in January 2023, exemplifies her commitment to social justice, offering legal support to the wrongly accused and working to reunite families.Dr. Iris Wright’s unwavering dedication to community, justice, and innovation has made her a beacon of hope and change. Through her ventures, writing, and advocacy, she continues to inspire others to leap into their purpose and transform lives.Connect with Dr. Iris Wright:• Website: iris-wright.com• Facebook: Author Iris Wright• Instagram: @author_iris_wright

