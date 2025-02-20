Middle East & Africa Drone Battery Market to Hit US$ 840 Million by 2034, Growing at 8.4% CAGR

Rising drone adoption in MEA boosts demand for advanced batteries with longer range & fast charging. Explore key trends & market insights.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report by Fact.MR, Drone battery sales in the Middle East & Africa are expected to reach US$ 373.4 million in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2034. The rising adoption of drones across various sectors in the region is anticipated to drive sustained demand for drone batteries over the next decade.The growing deployment of drones across commercial, industrial, and military applications is driving demand for advanced drone batteries with enhanced capacity to improve range and runtime. Increased drone usage in surveying and construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities for battery suppliers in the Middle East & Africa over the next decade. The growing deployment of drones across commercial, industrial, and military applications is driving demand for advanced drone batteries with enhanced capacity to improve range and runtime. Increased drone usage in surveying and construction is expected to create lucrative opportunities for battery suppliers in the Middle East & Africa over the next decade. Additionally, the relaxation of aviation regulations for civilian drone use in certain countries is anticipated to further boost drone adoption, indirectly fueling the demand for high-performance drone batteries. The deployment of drones across industries such as agriculture, construction, oil & gas, and delivery is expected to grow significantly in the Middle East & Africa over the coming years. The increasing adoption of drone technology, coupled with the availability of advanced drone models, is fueling this expansion. As drones become integral to various industry operations, the demand for high-performance drone batteries will continue to rise, ensuring extended flight times and efficiency. Currently, drone batteries have limited capacity and longer charging times, leading to a high demand for extra batteries in the MEA region. As drone usage expands across industry verticals, manufacturers can focus on developing longer-range batteries with faster charging capabilities. Companies can also capitalize on evolving product standards, safety regulations, and pricing trends to enhance market penetration.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:Drone battery sales in the Middle East & Africa are projected to reach US$ 840 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2034.Türkiye is emerging as a key market for drone battery manufacturers, thanks to the government's simplified regulations for obtaining drone permits. These relaxed rules have encouraged businesses and individuals to explore drone applications, thereby increasing demand for drone accessories, including drone motors and batteries. The Turkish drone battery market is expected to reach US$ 62.1 million in 2024 and grow at a 7.8% CAGR to hit US$ 132 million by 2034. Türkiye's commitment to drone technology innovation is also fostering market expansion, with rising investments in research and development (R&D) of novel drone technologies. As the country continues to push forward in sectors like defense, agriculture, and logistics, drone battery manufacturers have an excellent opportunity to cater to these growing demands by offering longer-lasting and high-efficiency drone batteries.The GCC region, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait, presents lucrative growth prospects for drone battery suppliers due to its booming oil & gas industry. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 224.6 million in 2024, expanding at an 8.7% CAGR to US$ 519 million by 2034. Oil & gas firms are increasingly deploying drones for remote monitoring of pipelines and facilities that stretch over thousands of miles. Drones help reduce operational costs, improve efficiency, and enhance safety, particularly in hazardous environments. Additionally, stringent safety mandates in the oil & gas sector are expected to further drive drone adoption, leading to higher demand for durable, weather-resistant drone batteries. To capitalize on this, manufacturers must focus on developing heavy-duty batteries that can withstand extreme temperatures and prolonged use in industrial applications.Key players in Drone Battery Industry:Key players in the drone battery industry are AMIT Industries Ltd.; Amperex Technology Ltd.; Parrot Drone SAS; Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd.Rising Demand for LiPo Drone Batteries Under 3,000 mAh in the Middle East & AfricaDrone battery providers in the Middle East & Africa are strategically investing in the development and sales of LiPo (lithium polymer) drone batteries with a capacity of less than 3,000 mAh to maximize their business potential. LiPo batteries dominate the region's drone market due to their higher energy density, longer lifespan, and enhanced safety compared to other battery types. Unlike batteries with alternative chemistries that pose explosion risks, LiPo batteries ensure greater safety standards, making them the preferred choice for drone manufacturers. Their ability to offer reliable power output while meeting the stringent safety norms has further solidified their adoption in commercial, industrial, and defense applications. The rising use of drones in surveillance, agriculture, oil & gas, and logistics is propelling demand for lightweight and efficient batteries, positioning LiPo technology as the go-to solution for drone power needs.Drone batteries with a capacity of less than 3,000 mAh are increasingly popular due to their compact size and lightweight design, which benefits drone manufacturers worldwide. While larger-capacity batteries provide extended flight times, smaller-capacity ones strike an optimal balance between weight, power efficiency, and performance. Drone batteries with a capacity of less than 3,000 mAh are increasingly popular due to their compact size and lightweight design, which benefits drone manufacturers worldwide. While larger-capacity batteries provide extended flight times, smaller-capacity ones strike an optimal balance between weight, power efficiency, and performance. This balance makes them ideal for most drones, particularly those used in short-distance deliveries, aerial photography, and surveying. The lightweight nature of these batteries improves drone maneuverability and enhances overall operational efficiency. As a result, LiPo drone batteries below 3,000 mAh continue to witness strong demand, proving to be the most viable choice for drone manufacturers across diverse industry sectors. The drone battery market in the Middle East & Africa is categorized based on drone type, battery chemistry, capacity, and country. By drone type, the market includes mini quad, micro quad, and commercial/industrial drones. Battery chemistry segmentation covers NiCad, NiMH, and LiPo batteries, with LiPo being the most widely used. Battery capacity is divided into below 3,000 mAh, 3,000 to 5,000 mAh, 5,001 to 10,000 mAh, and above 10,000 mAh. Geographically, the market spans GCC countries, South Africa, Türkiye, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa. Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Drone Batteries Market : The global drone batteries market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach US$ 14.1 billion by the end of 2032. Drone Battery Industry Analysis in East Asia : Sales of drone batteries in East Asia are estimated at US$ 1.29 billion in 2024. The market is projected to expand rapidly at a CAGR of 7.9% and reach a value of US$ 2.76 billion by the end of 2034. About Fact.MR: We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction. 