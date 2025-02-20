ANY.RUN to Host 'Better SOC with Interactive Malware Sandbox: Practical Use Cases' Webinar on February 26

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, is hosting a free live webinar designed to help security operations centres (SOCs) improve alert triage, incident response, and threat hunting using ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox. In a time when cyberattacks are on the rise and SOCs face unprecedented pressure, this webinar offers actionable lessons that can make a real difference.

𝐖𝐞𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

· Title: Better SOC with Interactive Malware Sandbox: Practical Use Cases

· Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

· Time: AMS: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET

EMEA: 3:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM CET

· Duration: 1 Hour

Register now

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫:

This webinar is ideal for Heads of SOC, CISOs, incident responders, SOC analysts, and threat hunters looking to streamline their investigations, reduce manual workloads, and enhance proactive defense capabilities.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧

During the webinar, ANY.RUN experts Dmitry, CTO, and Stas, Malware Analyst, will demonstrate how integrating ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox into your SOC can:

· Optimize analyst workflows and speed up threat detection

· Reduce the burden of manual alert triage

· Enhance incident response with real-time, interactive analysis

· Provide a live training ground for junior analysts to build practical skills

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐈𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:

As the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks increase, having the right tools can be a game-changer for your SOC. ANY.RUN’s Interactive Sandbox allows security teams to analyze real-world attacks, quickly identify malicious activity, and gather actionable insights, all in a secure, isolated environment.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐨𝐰:

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and see practical use cases that can transform your security operations.

Register now and bring your team along for an interactive session that promises to deliver real-world solutions for today’s cybersecurity challenges.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based, interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Its powerful sandbox and threat intelligence tools help organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats in real time, streamlining investigations and enhancing security defenses.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.