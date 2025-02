ANY.RUN to Host 'Better SOC with Interactive Malware Sandbox: Practical Use Cases' Webinar on February 26

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a leading provider of interactive malware analysis and threat intelligence solutions, is hosting a free live webinar designed to help security operations centres (SOCs) improve alert triage, incident response, and threat hunting using ANY.RUN鈥檚 Interactive Sandbox. In a time when cyberattacks are on the rise and SOCs face unprecedented pressure, this webinar offers actionable lessons that can make a real difference.

饾悥饾悶饾悰饾悽饾惂饾悮饾惈 饾悆饾悶饾惌饾悮饾悽饾惀饾惉:

路 Title: Better SOC with Interactive Malware Sandbox: Practical Use Cases

路 Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

路 Time: AMS: 7:00 AM PT / 10:00 AM ET

EMEA: 3:00 PM GMT / 4:00 PM CET

路 Duration: 1 Hour

Register now

饾悜饾悶饾悳饾惃饾惁饾惁饾悶饾惂饾悵饾悶饾悵 饾悈饾惃饾惈:

This webinar is ideal for Heads of SOC, CISOs, incident responders, SOC analysts, and threat hunters looking to streamline their investigations, reduce manual workloads, and enhance proactive defense capabilities.

饾悥饾悺饾悮饾惌 饾悩饾惃饾惍 饾悥饾悽饾惀饾惀 饾悑饾悶饾悮饾惈饾惂

During the webinar, ANY.RUN experts Dmitry, CTO, and Stas, Malware Analyst, will demonstrate how integrating ANY.RUN鈥檚 Interactive Sandbox into your SOC can:

路 Optimize analyst workflows and speed up threat detection

路 Reduce the burden of manual alert triage

路 Enhance incident response with real-time, interactive analysis

路 Provide a live training ground for junior analysts to build practical skills

饾悥饾悺饾惒 饾悎饾惌 饾悓饾悮饾惌饾惌饾悶饾惈饾惉:

As the frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks increase, having the right tools can be a game-changer for your SOC. ANY.RUN鈥檚 Interactive Sandbox allows security teams to analyze real-world attacks, quickly identify malicious activity, and gather actionable insights, all in a secure, isolated environment.

饾悜饾悶饾悹饾悽饾惉饾惌饾悶饾惈 饾悕饾惃饾惏:

Don鈥檛 miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and see practical use cases that can transform your security operations.

Register now and bring your team along for an interactive session that promises to deliver real-world solutions for today鈥檚 cybersecurity challenges.

饾悁饾悰饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾悁饾悕饾悩.饾悜饾悢饾悕

ANY.RUN is a cloud-based, interactive malware analysis platform trusted by over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals worldwide. Its powerful sandbox and threat intelligence tools help organizations detect, analyze, and respond to cyber threats in real time, streamlining investigations and enhancing security defenses.

