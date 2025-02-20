Creatio Earns Spot on G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards for Financial Services Products

The annual software awards rank the world’s best software companies and products

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2025 Best Financial Service Software Products list — a highly selective ranking that recognizes only the top-performing solutions in the industry.This distinction places Creatio among a unique and elite group of software providers that have demonstrated innovation, customer success and impact in the financial services sector. With its AI-native and no-code capabilities, Creatio empowers banks, credit unions, and insurance providers to streamline operations, accelerate digital transformation, and deliver seamless customer experiences with unmatched agility and efficiency.In the past year, Creatio intensified its presence in the financial services industry with 59% year-over-year revenue growth in the financial services sector, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for leading BFSI organizations. This growth also reflects the increasing demand for agile, AI-powered solutions that allow financial institutions to eliminate operational bottlenecks, ensure compliance, and enhance customer experience – without heaving IT dependency.“The stakes for choosing the right business software are higher than ever,” said Godard Abel, co-founder & CEO at G2. “With over 180,000 software products and services listings and 2.8 million verified user reviews in the G2 marketplace, we’re proud to help companies navigate these critical choices with insights rooted in authentic customer feedback. The 2025 Best Software Award winners represent the very best in the industry, standing out for their exceptional performance and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to this year’s honorees!”As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 reaches 100 million buyers annually. Its annual Best Software Awards rank the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards feature dozens of lists, ranking software vendors and products using G2’s proprietary algorithm based on G2’s verified user reviews and publicly available market presence data. To be eligible for the Best Software Awards, a software company or product must have received at least one approved review during the 2024 calendar year and appear on a G2 Grid. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.To learn more, check out G2’s 2025 Best Software Awards.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.About G2G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 100 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

