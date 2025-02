Test And Measurement Equipment Market Size Worth US$ 59.03 Billion Globally at 4.2% CAGR From 2025 to 2034| PMR

Test And Measurement Equipment Market

The growing consciousness of predictive maintenance worldwide is a prominent factor driving the test and measurement equipment market.

Industries are growingly acquiring enterprising sustenance schemes to prohibit unanticipated instrument collapse and curtailing downtime” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The test and measurement equipment market forecast for 2034 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ . ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฑ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐”๐’๐ƒ 59.03 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2034. ๐ˆ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž๐ ๐š๐ญ ๐”๐’๐ƒ 39.08 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2024. ๐ˆ๐ญ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ก๐ข๐›๐ข๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.2% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2025 ๐ญ๐จ 2034.๐–๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?There is a prevalence of several electronics and electrical gadgets in everyday life. Laptops and mobile phones to massive machines utilized in industries are examined through many levels to sanction ideal working and secured safety. The instruments utilized to examine several variables interpreting the perfect presentation of an application or gears constitute the definition.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‚๐จ๐ฉ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:The test equipment generates signals and pursues its reaction to rectify the presentation of the device under test. The demand for advanced sensors, data acquisition systems, and analysis instruments that observe and translate intricate data feeds is impacting the test and measurement equipment market growth favorably.๐–๐ก๐จ ๐Œ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ฌ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐„๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ?The market is continuously developing with several firms struggling to invent and differentiate themselves. Here are some of the leading players in the test and measurement equipment market:โ€ข Advantest Corporationโ€ข EXFO INCโ€ข Fortive Corporationโ€ข National Instrumentsโ€ข Rohde&Schwarzโ€ข Spectris PLCโ€ข Spirent Communications PLCโ€ข Teledyne Technologies Incorporatedโ€ข Yokogawa Electric๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐š๐ซ๐ž:โ€ข In June 2024, Advantest Corporation instigated the WEL2100, a contemporary inclusion to its nanoSCOUTER particle measuring equipment.โ€ข In March 2024, GW Instek instigated the MPO-2000 series programmable oscilloscopes, initiating Python programming for improved test and measurement automation.๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐š ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ฌ๐ž:๐–๐ก๐š๐ญโ€™๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ฐ๐š๐ซ๐?Growing R&D: The growing requirement for accurate measurements in R&D is pushing the market forward. This trend mirrors the growing demand for preciseness and dependability across several scientific and industrial arenas.Rising Industry Automation: Industry automation has escalated the requirement for progressive measurement solutions as industries acquire automation technologies such as robotics, sensors, and intelligent control systems. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on test and measurement equipment market sales.Surge In Semiconductor Industry: The growing semiconductor industry is pushing the market ahead. As per the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA), worldwide semiconductor sales attained USD 51.3 billion in July 2024, mirroring an 18.7% escalation from July 2023 and a 2.7% surge from June 2024.๐–๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐‹๐ž๐š๐๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก?North America: North America accounted for the largest test and measurement equipment market share in 2024. The regionโ€™s robust growth is primarily due to the growing aggregate of end-use industries.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2025 to 2034. This can be attributed to augmenting the manufacturing sector.๐‡๐จ๐ฐ ๐ˆ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ƒ๐จ๐ง๐ž?By Product Type Outlook:โ€ข General-Purpose Test Equipmentโ€ข Oscilloscopesโ€ข Signal Generatorโ€ข Logic Analyzerโ€ข Multimeterโ€ข Spectrum Analyzerโ€ข BERT Solutionsโ€ข Network Analyzerโ€ข Electronic Countersโ€ข Otherโ€ข Mechanical Test Equipmentโ€ข Non-Destructive Test Equipmentโ€ข Machine Vision Inspection Systemsโ€ข Machine Condition Monitoring SystemsBy Service Type Outlook:โ€ข Calibration Serviceโ€ข After Salesโ€ข OtherBy End User Outlook:โ€ข Electronic & Semiconductor Industryโ€ข Automotive Industryโ€ข Telecommunication & Data Centersโ€ข Aerospace & Defenseโ€ข Medical Technology Industryโ€ข Other IndustriesBy Regional Outlook:โ€ข North Americao USo Canadaโ€ข Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europeโ€ข Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africaโ€ข Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America๐’๐ฉ๐ž๐š๐ค ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ:๐ ๐€๐๐ฌ:How much is the test and measurement equipment market?The market size was valued at USD 39.08 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 59.03 billion by 2034.Who are the key players in the test and measurement equipment market?A few of the key players in the market are Advantest Corporation, EXFO INC, Yokogawa Electric, Fortive Corporation, Spectris PLC, Rohde&Schwarz, Spirent Communications PLC, National Instruments, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Keysight Technologies Anritsu Corporation, IKM Instrutek AS, and VIAVI Solutions Inc.Which service type segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period?The calibration service segment is projected to account for a higher CAGR from 2025 to 2034.Which region held the largest market share?North America had the largest share of the global market in 2024.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ:Process Automation and Instrumentation Market:Building Twin Market:Nitrogen Gas Springs Market:Magneto Resistive RAM Market:Semiconductor Fabless Market:๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฅ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก & ๐‚๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ , ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMRโ€™s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMRโ€™s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMRโ€™s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMRโ€™s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.