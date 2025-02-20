Endoscopes Market projected to surpass US$16.552 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.39%

Endoscopes Market

The endoscope market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% from US$11.589 billion in 2025 to US$16.552 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the endoscope market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$16.552 billion by 2030.An endoscope is a medical device that goes inside the body to capture pictures or videos of the internal organs and other structures during a process known as endoscopy. It helps in screening and diagnosing diseases for more effective treatment.The rising prevalence of chronic disease, due to various factors such as rapid urbanization promoting a sedentary lifestyle along with environmental degradation. It is also driving due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. The growing technological advancement in medical technology including endoscopes is leading the market growth. However, Endoscopes are expensive, and advanced endoscopes are too costly, increasing the overall cost of diagnosis or treatment. This leads to its accessibility being limited to many people, especially people from developing and underdeveloped countries, restricting its market growth potential.The endoscope market is experiencing significant growth due to growing technological advancement and growing demand. The market is expected to witness increasing technological advancement to meet the growing demand and preference of consumers for minimally invasive procedures. For instance, In September 2024, Olympus Latin America launched the EVIS X1TM endoscopy system, which is Olympus’ most advanced endoscopy system to date. It is launched for the Brazilian market. Also, In May 2024, PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, announced the FDA clearance of the DEC™ Duodenoscope (ED34-i10T2s) compatibility with the STERRAD™ 100NX Sterilizer. It is the world’s first GI endoscope compatible with hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-endoscopes-market The Global endoscopes market by type is segmented into single-use and reusable. During the forecast period, the market of single-use endoscopes is anticipated to grow as it eliminates the risk of cross-contamination.The Global endoscopes market by device type is segmented into rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, capsule endoscopes and assisted endoscopes. Rigid endoscopes are non-flexible endoscopes and is widely used where there is a need for straight endoscopes. Flexible endoscopes are bandable and is used where maneuverability is required. During the forecast period, flexible endoscopes are anticipated to continue holding the largest market share. However, assisted endoscopes with technology will have robust growth.The Global endoscopes market, by exam type, is segmented into gastroscopy, colonoscopy, laparoscopy and others. Endoscopes are used for examining the oesophagus, stomach and duodenum. The gastroscopy segment will dominate the market and is anticipated to grow significantly due to growing cases of gastrointestinal disorders and also due to increasing technological advancement in gastroscopy endoscopes.The Global Endoscopes market, by end-users, is segmented into Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers and Ambulatory Care Units. During the forecast period, hospitals will continue to hold the largest market share as there is increasing demand from hospitals for endoscopes for their use in treating various diseases whose cases are increasing such as cancer and gastrointestinal infections. However, there are increasing growth trajectories in the diagnostic centre end-users as well as ambulatory care units.Based on geography, the North American region is expected to hold a noteworthy market share over the forecast period since there is a rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, body screening, therapeutic surgeries, and diagnosis. This is owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population, and increasing awareness among people for body checkups. Asia-Pacific will be the fastest-growing region in the global endoscopes market due to the growing economies of Asia-Pacific countries such as India, China, Japan, etc., increasing demand for healthcare services, and government investment in healthcare services.The report includes the major players operating in the Global Endoscopes market: Ambu A/S, OTU Medical, Medtronic, Coloplast Corp, PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf Medical Instruments and KARL STORZ.The market analytics report segments the Global Endoscopes market as follows:• By Typeo Single-Useo Reusable• By Device Typeo Rigid Endoscopeo Flexible Endoscopeo Capsule Endoscopeo Assisted Endoscope• By Exam Typeo Gastroscopyo Colonoscopyo Laparoscopyo Others• By End-Userso Hospitalso Diagnostics Centerso Ambulatory Care Units• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano OthersCompanies Profiled:• Ambu A/S• OTU Medical• Medtronic• Coloplast Corp• PENTAX Medical• Richard Wolf Medical Instruments• KARL STORZReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital InvestmentDecisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Endoscopy Devices Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/endoscopy-devices-market • Global Cystoscope Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-cystoscope-market • Capsule Endoscopy Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/capsule-endoscopy-market • Angioscope Device Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-angioscope-device-market • Medical Image Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/medical-image-sensor-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

