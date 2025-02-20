Ireland Agrifood Industry, Innovations, and Climate Measures

Description

This 2-day webinar aims to introduce (i) Ireland’s leading agritech and innovation service providers for agrifood sector on Day 1 and (ii) the public sector’s role in fostering low-carbon, climate-resilient agrifood sector development on Day 2. Experts from Irish leading private companies and government agencies that catalyze Irish agrifood sector development will share insights on innovations and private and public sector collaboration. This will be a unique opportunity for the Asian Development Bank (ADB) staff and ADB’s developing member countries (DMC) participants to learn how cutting-edge technologies unleash the potential of agrifood sector development and how meaningful support government agencies can provide for private sector-led agrifood sector development.

On Day 1, a dedicated company engagement session will follow the plenary session to provide an opportunity for participants to engage directly with leading Irish agritech and innovation solution providers. This is a great opportunity to build connections, exchange knowledge, and explore partnerships with leading Irish companies, ADB staff, and DMC participants.

Objectives

At the end of the webinar, participants should be able to:

introduce and explore cutting-edge Irish agritech and innovative solutions for agrifood sector. The event will also discuss possible knowledge and technological transfers with those service providers; and

engage with relevant Irish government agencies to support the transfer of new and emerging digital technology and other advanced technology applicable to DMCs’ agrifood sector.

Target participants

The event invites representatives from the following organizations engaged in agrifood sector: ADB, relevant ministries and government agencies, academic and research institutes, and other partners related to agrifood sector in Asia.

How to register

Register now to join the event.

Costs

Participation in the webinar is free.

Event organizers / partners

Agriculture, Food, Nature, and Rural Development Sector Office, Sectors Department 2, ADB

ADB Enterprise Ireland