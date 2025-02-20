$7,750.53 Million Badminton Shoes Market Expected by 2034 (7.1% CAGR)

Badminton Shoes Market

The growing approval of shuttlecock or racquet sports is driving the market demand.

These shoes are customized to encounter the distinct demands of swift lateral movements, speedy direction alterations, and elevated influence nature of the game.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Our badminton shoes market report has been prepared using advanced methodologies and research techniques to help businesses make strategic business decisions.According to an exhaustive report by Polaris Market Research, the global badminton shoes market is poised for significant growth over the next decade. In 2024, global sales income reached USD 3,912.58 million. Predicted to boost at a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate of 7.1%, the market is estimated to reach USD 7,750.53 million by 2034.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The premier thing to notice about badminton shoes is their soles. The sole decides the grip strength and how durable a grip it will provide. If there is a consistent usage of wooden or rubber floored courts, a gum rubber sole is what is required. Badminton shoes have more user-friendly designs for superior traction.To safeguard the knees, one requires a power cushion to soak up the impact. One needs to alter directions often, too, and the cushioning of the opening of the shoe will prohibit aching abrasions. There is a growing awareness about the significance of sports, particularly gear for maximal performance and injury prohibition, as more persons indulge in shuttlecock or racquet sports enjoyably and aggressively pushing the badminton shoes market demand.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:• Li-Ning Company Limited• Lotto Sport Italia• ASICS Corporation• YONEX Co., Ltd.• Adidas AG• VICTOR RACKETS IND.CORP• Mizuno USA Inc.• Carlton• Babolat• Cosco• Nivia Sports• Puma SE• New Balance𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Surging Gen-Z Population: The market is burgeoning due to the growing Gen-Z population. As per the data issued by the World Economic Forum in March 2021, gen-z showcases approximately 30% of the aggregate global population boosting the demand for badminton shoes market growth.• Growing Recreational Ventures: The surging attentiveness in recreational ventures among people globally is poised to propel the market. Badminton has become an approved enjoyable sport because of its approachability and interest, thus inspiring people's engagement.• Escalating Urbanization: As per the data published by the UN, 55% of the globe’s population resides in urban areas and is anticipated to surge to 68% by 2050. The concentration of retail stores and e-commerce platforms in urban regions renders it simpler for people to buy sports gear, such as badminton shoes.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:• The badminton shoes market segmentation is based on sole, demographics, buyer type, distribution channel, and region.• By sole analysis, the rubber sole segment held the largest market share. This is due to its superior grip and longevity, which is important for the swift and agile movements needed in badminton.• By distribution channel analysis, the franchised sports outlet segment is poised to register a significant CAGR. This is due to its faithful brand fame, absolute commodity offerings, and higher in-store experiences.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:The research report covers all the major regions and sub-regions of the badminton shoes market. The study provides market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.• Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily because of the extensive approval of badminton across nations such as China, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.• North America: North America is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The region's surging inclination toward racquet sports and the growing concentration on fitness fuels the regional market expansion.𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐚𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:What is the growth rate of the badminton shoes market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.Which distribution channel segment is expected to grow with a notable CAGR in the badminton shoes market?The third party online channel segment is projected for significant growth in the global market.What are the segments covered in the market?The segments covered in the market are sole, demographics, buyer type, and distribution channel.What are the quantitative units covered in the market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2025 to 2034.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐏𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐃𝐢𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬:The global badminton shoes industry is expected to reach USD 7,750.53 million by 2034, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Organic Spices Market:Stain Remover Products Market:Smart Socks Market:Fishing Apparel and Equipment Market:Mouth Freshener Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.