Enhanced Due Diligence Market to Reach USD 10.08 Billion by 2034

Enhanced Due Diligence Market to grow from USD 3.20 bn in 2024 to USD 10.08 bn by 2034, at a CAGR of 11.2%, driven by rising financial fraud & digitalization.

Enhanced due diligence is becoming more popular as financial crime increases and regulations become stricter. The market is changing with AI, digitalization, & increased global compliance requirements” — Polaris Market Research

In 2024, the global enhanced due diligence market was valued at USD 3.20 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2025 to 2034. Enhanced due diligence, or EDD, is a more thorough questioning used on higher-risk individuals or organizations, especially in financial dealings. It encompasses verification of identities, determining the source of funds, and tracking activity to curb money laundering, fraud, or other financial offenses. 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?● The key drivers of demand are the increase in financial fraud and the swift digitalization of financial services.● The BFSI sector will grow at a rate of 10.9% CAGR over the forecast period due to the growing frequency of financial crimes and fraud.● Regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, and cross-border data transfer regulations are driving the demand for advanced due diligence solutions to avoid data breaches and abuse in the IT & telecommunication segment.● In 2024, the global enhanced due diligence market was led by North America, which accounted for 41.54% due to the rising use of digital banking platforms and cryptocurrencies.● Asia Pacific will see growth at a CAGR of 11.5% as more individuals adopt digital banking, the fintech industry experiences a boom, and governments facilitate these developments.𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝗔𝗜 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗜𝗻𝗻𝗼𝘃𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗗𝘂𝗲 𝗗𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?● The AI in cybersecurity market streamlines the data gathering process, accelerating and making due diligence more effective.● It is used to identify suspicious behavior and trends by processing huge amounts of data in real time.● Natural language processing allows AI to derive meaningful information from unstructured sources such as news headlines and court papers.● AI enhances the accuracy of risk assessment by detecting hidden relationships and anomalies.● Real-time monitoring with AI technology provides current risk profiles and compliance with changing regulations.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗙𝘂𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?Rising Financial Fraud: Financial fraud, such as cybercrime and money laundering, is on the rise. Traditional checks are not enough, so banks and fintechs use advanced due diligence instruments to track behavior, authenticate identities, and identify suspicious activity early, driving demand and industry growth.Digital Financial Services Growth: The growth of mobile payments, crypto, and online banking has elevated fraud threats and regulatory intensity. This improves the need for automated EDD solutions to verify identities, evaluate risks, and monitor transactions in real time. The growth of fintechs and neobanks also increases demand for such advanced solutions, stimulating the market.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Growing Cross-Border Transactions: International trade and digitalization are fast-tracking cross-border transactions, especially in emerging economies such as India, Vietnam, and Brazil. This growth makes companies face greater risks, thereby increasing the demand for enhanced due diligence. This process involves authenticating identity, evaluating risks, and scrutinizing ownership across borders, all of which fuel industry expansion.Increased Regulatory Compliance: Governments across the globe are implementing tighter anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) laws. This compelled financial institutions to implement advanced EDD solutions to comply, mitigate risks, and escape stringent penalties, thus fueling market growth.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: The increasing use of AI and machine learning in amplified due diligence is a significant opportunity. These technologies enhance precision, velocity, and predictive power in identifying suspicious behavior and evaluating risks, allowing businesses to remain competitive in the face of constantly changing threats and regulations. This innovation is creating demand for more intelligent and effective EDD solutions and opening up market potential.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗕𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗦𝗹𝗼𝘄𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?Complex Regulatory Compliance: One of the main challenges in the market for enhanced due diligence is keeping pace with continuously evolving and diverse regulations in nations. This becomes a challenge for companies to remain compliant, necessitating more frequent process and technology updates, which can be expensive and slow growth.

𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱?𝗕𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀The BFSI sector will grow at a 10.9% CAGR, spurred by increased financial crimes and higher global regulations. This creates high demand for advanced due diligence platforms to identify and monitor risks in the sector. As fraud, money laundering, and cybercrime threats grow, institutions are also spending more on advanced solutions to comply and shield their businesses.Additionally, the IT & telecom space is anticipated to share a major proportion, led by stringent data privacy regulations and cybersecurity regulations. To mitigate vendor risks and avoid data breaches, the demand for sophisticated due diligence tools in the industry is increasing.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀 𝗘𝗗𝗗 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮In 2024, North America had the highest share of the global EDD market at 41.54%, due to the growth of digital banking, the use of cryptocurrencies, and the development of intricate customer profiles. The enactment of stringent regulations such as the BSA and AML Act also increases demand for EDD tools, enabling further growth in the market.𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮 𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰Asia Pacific is forecast to expand at 11.5% CAGR, led by growth in digital banking, rising fintech, and government-friendly regulations. The growth in international trade and transactions in the key countries of India, China, and Japan is also accelerating demand for more advanced due diligence tools to drive growth at the regional level.𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲𝗿𝘀?A few major companies in the global e-KYC market operate in a highly competitive environment, with a few dominant companies holding substantial market share. The major companies emphasize creating new products and strategic partnerships to increase profitability and optimize client engagement.Here are some of the major manufacturers operating in the industry:● 63 Moons Technologies: 63 Moons Technologies provides EDD solutions through its Risk Solutions and a newly launched unit, 63 SATS, focused on the cybersecurity market ● Acuant: Au10tix’s EDD solutions enable businesses to automate and streamline the journey of analyzing high-risk customers.● EverCompliant: EverCompliant (rebranded as EverC in 2020) provides automated detection solutions with EDD services to help financial institutions analyze and mitigate risk from merchants who are high-risk.● Financial Software and Systems: The company offers EDD solutions as a part of its AML and fraud management platforms.● GB Group: GB Group provides EDD solutions as part of a broader offering of identity verification and fraud prevention services.● GIEOM Business Solutions: GIEOM Business Solutions' EDD products assist financial institutions and other companies, to process high-risk customers and transactions in a timely manner.● IDnow: IDnow delivers a comprehensive platform for identity verification and digital identity offerings. Its offerings are focused on regulated industries, such as financial services, that have strict AML and KYC obligations.● Jumio: Jumio enables EDD solutions with its AI-powered identity verification and AML platform. The automated service enables sophisticated screening procedures for high-risk customers.● Onfido: Onfido develops identity verification solutions as a component of a larger EDD framework.● Panamax Inc.: Panamax Inc. delivers EDD solutions primarily through its financial and telecom technology services.● Pegasystems Inc.: Pegasystems develops software solutions that automate and manage EDD and KYC for financial institutions and other regulated industries.● Tata Consultancy Services (TCS): TCS uses AI, ML, and blockchain market technologies to provide a more thorough way to conduct risk analyses for high risk customers and complex transactions.● Trulioo: Trulioo enables companies to conduct EDD by automating mail and complex checks for high risk customers and businesses.● Trust Stamp: Trust Stamp's AI-powered identity solutions help EDD by reducing fraud and protecting personal information.● Wipro Technologies: Wipro's EDD solutions are provided through a broader set of Financial Crimes and Compliance (FCC) services.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗕𝗲𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗱 𝗘𝗗𝗗 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵?In October 2025, Crowe LLP announced a collaboration with SecurityScorecard. The collaboration integrates the cyber and third-party risk expertise of Crowe with SecurityScorecard’s intelligence platform. The integration will help organizations improve compliance and reduce risk faster.In September 2025, DeepDive introduced its AI-powered platform to EDD to accelerate financial crime investigations. The new platform enables compliance teams to access global data sources, generating deeper intelligence with higher speed and accuracy with the help of generative AI.𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗕𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸● Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)● Government & Public Sector● IT & Telecommunications● Healthcare & Life Sciences● Energy & Utilities● Retail & E-commerce● Real Estate● Transportation & Logistics● Legal & Professional Services● Gaming & Gambling𝗕𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸● North America○ US○ Canada○ Mexico● Europe○ Germany○ France○ UK○ Italy○ Spain○ Netherlands○ Russia○ Rest of Europe● Asia Pacific○ China○ Japan○ India○ Malaysia○ South Korea○ Indonesia○ Australia○ Vietnam○ Rest of Asia Pacific● Middle East & Africa○ Saudi Arabia○ UAE○ Israel○ South Africa○ Rest of Middle East & Africa● Latin America○ Brazil○ Argentina○ Rest of Latin America𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗔𝘀𝗸𝗲𝗱 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁?The global market was estimated to be USD 3.20 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to become USD 10.08 billion by 2034.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗴𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵 𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲?The worldwide market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗮 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?North America dominated the market share in 2024.𝗪𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰?The BFSI segment had the highest market revenue share in 2024. 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗣𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵?Polaris Market Research provides you with trustworthy, comprehensive insights based on extensive research when you source your report from us. Our reports highlight important trends, opportunities, and challenges to help you lead your industry. With expert analysis and reliable data, we equip you with the ability to make informed decisions and create more robust strategies.Thank you for reviewing our report. For more in-depth analysis, we also provide chapter-wise and regional reports, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.Polaris Market Research is your go-to partner for transparent, actionable market insights that fit your requirements.

