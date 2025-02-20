Polypropylene Market projected to reach US$219.713 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 5.30%

Polypropylene Market

The polypropylene market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from US$169.732 billion in 2025 to US$219.713 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the polypropylene market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$219.713 billion by 2030.Polypropylene (PP) is one of the most widely used thermoplastics globally. It has high insulation properties, making it safe for use in plastic casing of electrical goods and cables. In its fiber form, polypropylene is useful for tote bags and encompasses a much wider range of products, including ropes, twine, tape, carpets, upholstery, clothing, and camping equipment. Its waterproof properties make it especially effective for the marine sector. Polypropylene is widely used in the automotive industry for battery casings, trays and drink holders, bumpers, interior details, instrumental panels, and door trims.The demand for polypropylene is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period. This growth is due to the rising demand for polypropylene in the packaging industry its versatility, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for both flexible and rigid packaging applications. Also, the advancements in technology are strongly shaping the PP market’s growth by opening more applications and enhancing performance across industries. However, the PP market’s growth is under considerable challenges due to environmental concerns, price volatility, recycling limitations, and competitiveness from alternative materials.The Polypropylene Market is driven by increasing demand, ongoing developments in the end-use industries and technological advancements. For example, in September 2024, Braskem launched its innovative bio-circular PP, which it sells under the brand name WENEW. WENEW is a groundbreaking advancement in sustainability for the restaurant and snack food industries.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polypropylene-market The Polypropylene Market by type is segmented into homopolymer and copolymer. Homopolymer is made from a single type of monomer, propylene, offering high tensile strength, stiffness and good chemical resistance. The copolymer is made by polymerizing propylene with another monomer that is mostly ethylene, offering improved toughness, flexibility and more resistance than homopolymer. During the forecast period, homopolymers will continue to dominate the market share, however, the market of copolymers is anticipated to rise.The Polypropylene Market by end-user industry is segmented into packaging, automotive, consumer products, electrical and electronics and others. During the forecast period, the packaging market will continue to hold a considerable share of the market and will be driven by the demand form food & beverage packaging, consumer goods packaging and others. The automotive segment will be growing at a significant rate and is anticipated to hold a considerable portion, driven by the shifting market towards electric vehicles and demand for fuel efficiency.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific polypropylene market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. driven by rapid industrialization and increasing demand in the packaging, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The North American polypropylene market is being driven by strong demand from the packaging, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The growth of e-commerce and the need for affordable, durable packaging materials have boosted polypropylene usage.The report includes the major players operating in the Polypropylene Market: Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Nayara Energy, SABIC, RTP Company, Ensinger Plastics, LyondellBasell Industries, ExxonMobil Chemical, Borealis, Lummus Technology, Palmetto Industries, HMC Polymers Co., Ltd., Pinnacle Polymers and Jam Polypropylene Co.The market analytics report segments the Polypropylene Market as follows:• By Typeo Homopolymero Copolymer• By End-User Industryo Packagingo Automotiveo Consumer Productso Electrical and Electronicso Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando Taiwano Others• Companies Profiledo Japan Polypropylene Corporationo Nayara Energyo SABICo RTP Companyo Ensinger Plasticso LyondellBasell Industrieso ExxonMobil Chemicalo Borealiso Lummus Technologyo Palmetto Industrieso HMC Polymers Co., Ltd.o Pinnacle Polymerso Jam Polypropylene Co.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countriesCompany Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Polypropylene Resin Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-polypropylene-resin-market • Polypropylene (PP) Extrusion Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/polypropylene-extrusion-market • Bio-based Polypropylene Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/bio-based-polypropylene-market • Extruded Polypropylene (XPP) Foam Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/extruded-polypropylene-xpp-foam-market • Automotive Polypropylene Film Capacitor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-polypropylene-film-capacitor-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 