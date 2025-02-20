Jeddah’s First Interiors & Furniture Show Opens Tomorrow, Paving the Way for Cultural Innovation and Sustainability

Jeddah’s first Interiors & Furniture Show Set to Open Doors Tomorrow, Presented by dmg events With more than 100 exhibiting brand from 12 countries, IFS Jeddah will feature over 30 expert speakers IFS Jeddah will take place from February 18-20

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The inaugural Interiors & Furniture Show (IFS) in Jeddah, the city’s first exhibition focused on interior design and fit-out, will open its doors tomorrow at the iconic Jeddah Superdome. Organized by dmg events in strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Architecture and Design Commission, IFS will run through February 20 and showcase the latest in interior and furniture design while offering an exclusive platform for networking, sourcing, and industry innovation.With more than 100 exhibiting brands from 12 countries, IFS will feature over 30 expert speakers alongside a student design initiative and artistic design installations, becoming a gateway event for the interiors and furniture industry in Saudi Arabia's Western Region.“IFS is an event that will shape the future of Saudi design in Jeddah, offering a space where business, creativity, and sustainability intersect,” said Jasmeet Bakshi, Vice President of Design and Hospitality at dmg events, organizers of the three-day event.Bringing together more than 5,000 influential buyers, IFS will present innovative and sustainable solutions in furniture, decorative lighting, workspace design, textiles, and smart interior technologies. Key exhibitors include Raha - Poly Products LLC of Oman, Al Aqeel Furniture from Saudi Arabia, China’s Millionaire Hospitality Furniture, The Forest Group of the Netherlands, Canada’s Serac Studios, and the Thai Hand Tuft Carpet Factory.The launch of IFS arrives at a time of significant growth in Saudi Arabia's Western Province. With the resumption of projects like the Jeddah Tower construction, increasing religious tourism in Makkah and Medina, and other key developments in the region, the upcoming exhibition is positioned to serve the growing demand for interior and furniture solutions.“As a hub of culture and innovation, Jeddah plays a key role in Saudi Arabia's dynamic evolution,” said Bakshi. “IFS is a hub for collaboration, inspiration, and sustainable innovation, placing Saudi Arabia at the forefront of the regional and global design industry.”The event’s exclusive IFSpeaks Conference will spotlight Jeddah’s architectural heritage. Headlined by industry leaders exploring the evolution of Saudi design, the conference will include a session entitled ‘Jeddah Architects – Deciphering the Familiar: Architectural Narratives of Jeddah in the 1970s and 1980s’. To be delivered by Fatemah Almadani, Founder of Maamor Interior and Co-Founder of Jeddah Architecture, together with Co-Founder Wiam Kafyah, the session will provide deep insights into the city’s architectural transformation.IFS will also introduce the empowering ‘What IFS Programme’, a firsthand activation initiative for final-year interior design students from Dar Al-Hekma University, Jeddah International College, and King Abdulaziz University. Collaborating with leading brands Guthmi, Elegant Home, and Siera Light, students will design innovative interior installations under the mentorship of reputed industry professionals.“LAAN is pleased to present its latest collections at the Interiors & Furniture Show in Jeddah," said Marwa al Madani, Founder of LAAN. "The new Ishq and Athar lines, featuring a collaboration with artist Neda Matian and Nawaf AlRahmani showcase the brand's commitment to integrating cultural heritage with contemporary design. IFS, with its focus on fostering an environment for creativity and nurturing young talent, will help us highlight key pieces, including the 'Essence of Her' wall art, and we look forward to connecting with our customers at the event.”Environmental concerns within the sector will also be high on the agenda as designers look to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals of environmental sustainability. Standard Carpets Industry LLC, the UAE’s largest flooring producer and exporter, will debut its revolutionary Bioloop technology, which promises to redefine sustainability in flooring solutions.Salman Haider, the company’s General Manager – KSA, said: “Carpet and flooring, in general, are among the largest contributors to landfills worldwide. Most flooring products are made with complex polymers that remain in the landfill for up to 700 years. We believe that the responsible thing to do is to convert this inert component of the landfill, which does not easily biodegrade, into something that does.“Bioloop accelerates the biodegradation of synthetic fibres and products. It introduces an organic enhancer during manufacturing, making products eco-friendly without sacrificing quality, accelerating biodegradation, and creating sustainable energy sources that can power household cooking appliances and even rocket ships.”IFS will be a weathervane to the future of design and furniture in Saudi Arabia’s Western Province, offer businesses an unparalleled platform to expand their reach and connect with a highly targeted audience. By attracting specifiers, interior designers, and buyers at the sourcing stage, exhibitors will present their innovations to key decision-makers and leverage extensive networking opportunities to engage with industry influencers, peers, and potential clients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.