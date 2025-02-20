Newly Appointed Advisory Board with Top Industry Leaders to Propel Growth of the Canadian Lighting Market

Canada Light talks Canada Light Expo 2024 Product Picture Canada Light Expo 2024 Networking

Canada Light Expo 2025: New Advisory Board & Expanded Exhibits to Elevate Canada's Lighting Industry, Focusing on Innovation, Sustainability & Market Growth

ONTARIO, NOT APPLICABLE, CANADA, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Light Expo , the only trade exhibition for the lighting industry in Canada, is set to return to the International Centre in Toronto, Canada, from 12-13 November 2025. Following the success of its inaugural edition, this year’s expo will highlight leading manufacturers in the architectural and specification market with a special focus highlighting Canadian-based companies and Canadian manufacturers.The event is strategically designed for industry leaders to showcase their advanced lighting technologies to an influential audience of architects, designers, key stakeholders, and decision-makers. This focus on Canadian companies bolsters Canada’s standing in the global lighting market while supporting the growth of its lighting culture.Shaping the Future with Industry Experts as Advisory BoardThe event will be guided by a newly established Advisory Board, which brings together a panel of industry experts who are committed to setting strategic objectives to drive growth, innovation, and market expansion. With their progressive direction, the event will drive significant value for every attendee and exhibitor.Featuring a distinguished panel of industry leaders, the Advisory Board includes top professionals, including Shirley Coyle from CREE Lighting, Deborah Gottesman of Gottesman Associates, Dan Hadash from lightSPACE, Carl Huestis of Axis Lighting, Michael Jennison from Omnilumen Technical Products, Martha MacEachen of Dubo Électrique, Eric Teacher from STL Lighting Group, Dayna Bradley of Bradley Consulting, Paul Boken from Sourcery, Alana Punit of Salex, Dawn Brown from OALD, Tom Butters from The Lighting Agora, and Cindy Foster Warthen, Director of Event Strategy at Canada Light Expo. Their guidance will help steer the event towards new growth, fostering innovation and enhancing industry partnerships.In alignment with the Advisory Board’s vision, Canada Light Expo 2025 will also spotlight high-end architectural lighting solutions that cater to the growing demand for energy efficiency, sustainability, and cutting-edge design. This approach ensures that Canada-based companies stay at the forefront of the ever-changing architectural lighting industry.Elevating Industry Engagement with Expanded Exhibits and ProgramsThe exhibition will bring together top-tier manufacturers and industry leaders, providing a dynamic platform for innovation. It will feature an expanded exhibitor base and a comprehensive program that includes well-curated educational sessions, keynote discussions, and interactive forums curated by Tom Butters, Lighting Agora, tackling key industry challenges and emerging trends. Through collaboration with industry associations and agency representatives, the expo will showcase leading lighting brands, driving market progress and shaping the future of lighting technology."Canada Light Expo is back with a vision to set new industry standards. With the support of our Advisory Board, we are shaping this edition to be more insightful, engaging, and aligned with the industry’s needs. This edition is a commitment to building a platform where professionals can connect, exchange ideas, and explore the latest lighting innovations . ‘Brands of Canada’ is at the core of this transformation, and we are excited to showcase the strength of Canadian companies and manufacturers globally, “Gaurav Juneja, Director of MEX International, shared.Industry Leaders and Event Strategy Drive Canada Light Expo 2025Building on the success of its debut edition, Canada Light Expo 2025 is set to grow exponentially with the right brands being showcased."We are working to encourage greater participation from key industry associations, media partners, Canadian sales agencies and manufacturer representatives, and the design community. Similar to how successful regional and national shows are often driven by agency support, our goal is to have key agencies involved and create dedicated sections on the show floor," said Cindy Foster Warthen, Director of Event Strategy at Canada Light Expo."Meanwhile, Himani Gulati, Director of MEX, stated, “This year’s exhibition is more than just a showcase—it’s a powerful statement of our dedication to elevating the brand’s footprint globally. This edition of Canada Light Expo is a leading stage for innovation, collaboration, and industry leadership, reinforcing Canada’s growing influence in the lighting sector”. We aim to showcase the best of what Canada has to offer in addition to world-class global exhibits.Unlock Opportunities at Canada Light Expo 2025Canada Light Expo has become a cornerstone event for the lighting industry. Last year, exhibitors and visitors witnessed substantial business growth, secured valuable partnerships, and gained crucial industry insights. The overwhelming response from industry leaders has set the stage for an even bigger and more influential 2025 edition, packed with unparalleled opportunities for learning, networking, and business expansion. Be part of this transformative event and position yourself at the forefront of Canada’s thriving lighting industry.About the OrganizerMEX International Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. possesses over four decades in the advertising industry. With 27 years in publishing and 21 years in exhibitions, MEX has organized 100+ market-leading trade exhibitions across Asia, including India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand. The company is a prominent player in the advertising industry, publishing reputable magazines and advertising trade directories. MEX International Inc. leverages this rich experience to bring successful exhibitions to the Canadian market.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.