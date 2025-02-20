Redefining Digital Transformation: SOLUM Showcases the Future of Retail Display Innovation at EuroCIS 2025

SOLUM stand at EuroCIS 2025 SOLUM ESL lineup at EuroCIS 2025 SOLUM ESL at EuroCIS 2025 SOLUM Signage at EuroCIS 2025

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM, a global leader in retail technology solutions, presented its latest innovations in digital displays and store automation at EuroCIS 2025, Europe’s leading retail technology trade fair.

SOLUM demonstrated how its ESL, digital signage, AI analytics, and IoT technologies seamlessly integrate into a unified smart retail platform, enabling store automation, personalised customer engagement, and real-time data-driven decision-making.

The BLE Tracking solution, powered by Bluetooth Low Energy communication, enables retailers to analyse customer movement patterns and gather real-time data to optimise store layouts and marketing strategies. Moreover, BLE Wards provides an enhanced shopping experience by detecting customer interactions with advertisements and automatically sharing relevant promotions with them.

SOLUM’s IoT Trace solution is a BLE-based tracking system designed for real-time asset and inventory management. Trace allows retailers to monitor the location of merchandise, and distribution centre assets, reducing stock shortages and streamlining store operations.

To support sustainable retail practices, SOLUM introduced Power Rail, an advanced energy-efficient power supply solution for ESLs, reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

Enhancing operational management, the Newton Eye shelf monitoring system is equipped with AI-driven image recognition technology to detect product placement, stock shortages, and planogram compliance issues. This solution provides real-time notifications, improving both operational efficiency and overall customer experience.

Steve Jun, Vice President of ESL Solution Business Division at SOLUM, on EuroCIS 2025 "At SOLUM, we are committed to revolutionising the retail experience through cutting-edge technology. EuroCIS 2025 provided the perfect platform to demonstrate our latest AI-powered digital display and ESL solutions, helping retailers optimise operations and engage customers in new and dynamic ways. It was great to connect with industry leaders and partners at the show, and we look forward to collaborating with them to shape the future of smart retail together."

Addressing the growing demand for efficient order fulfilment, SOLUM presented its Picking solution. This system uses LED indicators to highlight item locations, ultimately reducing order processing time and improving logistics.

For an intuitive in-store experience, SOLUM introduces Touch Finding, a solution that leverages a 29-inch interactive digital display where customers can search for products, guiding customers to their desired items and enhancing navigation and accessibility.

Additionally, SOLUM unveiled its Solum Solution Platform (SSP)—a unified retail management platform integrating ESL, digital signage, IoT devices, and vision AI cameras. This all-in-one system provides real-time data visualisation, advertising performance analytics, sales tracking, and workforce management, allowing retailers to streamline store operations with a centralised and data-driven approach.

SOLUM’s Vision AI solution revolutionises personalised advertising by leveraging AI-powered customer demographic analysis. By assessing factors such as age, gender, and engagement levels, Vision AI delivers highly targeted adverts on digital signage, maximising engagement, and conversion rates.

Finally, Newton Play will showcase how ESL buttons can seamlessly integrate with digital signage to create a more interactive shopping journey. This solution allows retailers to display product tutorials or online purchasing options, making it a prime example of how digital innovation is transforming price labelling and information delivery.

SOLUM: The Global No.1 Retail Solution Provider

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

