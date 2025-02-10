SOLUM Sets a New Standard in the Digital Signage Market at ISE 2025

SOLUM Introduces Leading Retail Innovation with the Integration of ESL and AI Digital Signage at ISE

UNITED KINGDOM, February 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM, a global leader in digital display solutions, made a significant impact at ISE 2025 (Integrated Systems Europe) with its cutting-edge Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) and AI-powered digital signage solutions.

ISE 2025 was attended by a record-breaking 85,351 visitors from 168 countries, marking a 15.5% increase from the previous year, making it the ideal destination for SOLUM to showcase its cutting-edge solutions.

At the exhibition, SOLUM welcomed over 3,300 visitors to its booth, showcasing AI-driven personalised advertising solutions and integrated ESL-digital signage solutions. These innovations demonstrated SOLUM’s forward-thinking approach to enhancing smart shopping experiences and improving store operational efficiency on a global scale.

SOLUM set itself apart from traditional display manufacturers by offering a diverse range of digital displays from 1 inch to 100 inches. A notable feature was the seamless integration of ESL and digital signage, highlighting their versatile applications in retail and other industries. Among the products showcased was the "SOLUM Ball," an AI-powered interactive display, featuring an immersive digital experience, blending technology with artistic innovation.

Unlike conventional standardised displays, SOLUM’s digital signage solutions are customisable for various retail environments, including grocery, fashion, beauty, and convenience stores. SOLUM also highlighted its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles by presenting sustainable digital signage solutions at ISE, emphasising the importance of eco-friendly technology in retail.

During ISE 2025, SOLUM introduced an AI docent, showcasing its capabilities in AI-driven personalised content delivery. This AI-powered guide enhances the in-store experience by providing intelligent product and store information, tailored to individual retail environments.

The company’s digital signage is equipped with high-performance cameras and AI algorithms capable of analysing visitor demographics, including gender, age, and behavioral patterns. This enables retailers to effectively manage and optimise personalised in-store content.

This solution allows consumers to receive tailored content and advertisements, creating a more engaging shopping experience. Retailers get the chance to gain access to precise targeted advertising, ad performance tracking, and data-driven store management, enhancing store operations and unlocking new revenue streams through advertising.

Robert Jeon, SOLUM’s Chief Strategy Officer, commented, “Our AI-powered digital display and ESL solutions have received an overwhelming response at ISE 2025. We aim to continue enhancing the all-around retail experience across the globe with our cutting-edge innovations, and through integrating interactive AI digital signage with ESL.”

Furthermore, SOLUM introduced its Touch Finding Solution, which integrates ESL with digital signage to enhance the shopping experience. Customers can quickly locate products using interactive displays; when a product is selected on the touchscreen, the corresponding ESL tag blinks to indicate its location.

The company also showcased Newton Play, a feature that displays real-time product information and advertisements when an ESL button is pressed, making product exploration easier. By merging ESL with digital signage, SOLUM moves beyond traditional pricing displays.

SOLUM’s ESL technology now includes inventory management, retail analytics, real-time pricing, and promotion synchronisation, driving digital transformation in retail. This integrated solution is a key driver of revenue growth and customer satisfaction, setting a new standard for smart retail environments.

Through ISE 2025, SOLUM has established itself as a leader in integrated digital signage and ESL solutions in Europe. Their standout offering, NDI-native signage, enables high-quality 8K video streaming over networks without HDMI, reducing installation costs and simplifying setup. This innovation allows SOLUM to expand its digital display applications into media production, security control centers, and sports broadcasting, creating new market opportunities.

