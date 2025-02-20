Submit Release
Launch of the 2025 SDG Partnership Report

The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership﻿ provides a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. Its annual thematic report supports regional dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD)﻿, in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

This year’s report, titled: “Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection”, examines new risks and opportunities of the green and blue transitions for the workforce in terms of productivity, gender equality, and health. It also explores solutions and policy recommendations to support a sustainable transition, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The 60-minute session will consist of a discussion around the report key learnings by senior representatives from the partner organisations, followed by a conversation with a diverse panel of experts. There will be an opportunity for Q&A for the in-person audience.

2025 Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report Launch

 60 min

[17:30-18:30]
Opening Sandy﻿ Hanutsaha (moderator) will introduce the session, the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership, the 3 principals from the 3 partner organizations, the report and speakers. 5 min

 
Opening Remarks

 

 Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP 5 mins

 
Video

 

 Report intro video plays 3 min

 
Panel discussion Moderator: to facilitate an interactive panel discussion focused on solutions to advance a just transition in Asia-Pacific
  • Ms. Kanni Wignaraja, UN Assistant Secretary- General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific
  • Ms. Noelle O’Brien, Director, Climate Change, Asian Development Bank
  • Ms. Cynthia McDougall, Senior Research Fellow, Stockholm Environment Institute, Asia
  • Mr. David Simmonds, Chair of ESBN Task Force on Energy Transition; Chief Strategy, Sustainability and Governance Officer, CLP Holdings Limited
 30 min
Audience Q&A Moderator will invite interventions and questions from the floor 10 min
Headlines Moderator asks each panellist to give a closing statement 5 min
Closing Moderator closes the session and invites audience to join the reception 2 min
Reception Cocktail reception at ESCAP Hall 18:30-19:30

 

