Launch of the 2025 SDG Partnership Report
The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership provides a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. Its annual thematic report supports regional dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD), in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).
This year’s report, titled: “Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection”, examines new risks and opportunities of the green and blue transitions for the workforce in terms of productivity, gender equality, and health. It also explores solutions and policy recommendations to support a sustainable transition, ensuring that no one is left behind.
The 60-minute session will consist of a discussion around the report key learnings by senior representatives from the partner organisations, followed by a conversation with a diverse panel of experts. There will be an opportunity for Q&A for the in-person audience.
|
ESCAP ADB UNDP
2025 Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership Report Launch
|
60 min
[17:30-18:30]
|Opening
|Sandy Hanutsaha (moderator) will introduce the session, the Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership, the 3 principals from the 3 partner organizations, the report and speakers.
|
5 min
|
Opening Remarks
|Ms. Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of ESCAP
|
5 mins
|
Video
|Report intro video plays
|
3 min
|Panel discussion
|Moderator: to facilitate an interactive panel discussion focused on solutions to advance a just transition in Asia-Pacific
|30 min
|Audience Q&A
|Moderator will invite interventions and questions from the floor
|10 min
|Headlines
|Moderator asks each panellist to give a closing statement
|5 min
|Closing
|Moderator closes the session and invites audience to join the reception
|2 min
|Reception
|Cocktail reception at ESCAP Hall
|18:30-19:30
