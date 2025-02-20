Launch of the 2025 SDG Partnership Report

The ESCAP-ADB-UNDP Asia-Pacific SDG Partnership﻿ provides a platform for delivering knowledge and data to support the region’s effective implementation of the SDGs. Its annual thematic report supports regional dialogue during the Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD)﻿ , in preparation for the High-level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF).

This year’s report, titled: “Delivering a Just Transition: Advancing Decent work, Gender Equality, and Social Protection”, examines new risks and opportunities of the green and blue transitions for the workforce in terms of productivity, gender equality, and health. It also explores solutions and policy recommendations to support a sustainable transition, ensuring that no one is left behind.

The 60-minute session will consist of a discussion around the report key learnings by senior representatives from the partner organisations, followed by a conversation with a diverse panel of experts. There will be an opportunity for Q&A for the in-person audience.