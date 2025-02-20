Solvay advances sustainable practices in essential chemistry to address climate change and biodiversity challenges

Our goal is to foster innovative processes and solutions that benefit both industry and society. Through these efforts, we aim to be a positive force for societal and environmental progress” — Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solvay (Euronext: SOLB), a global leader in essential chemistry, is continuing its efforts to foster sustainable practices in the chemical industry, focusing on reducing environmental impacts and addressing biodiversity concerns. With over 160 years of expertise in essential chemistry, Solvay is working to help industries transition to greener technologies and reduce their carbon footprint.Founded in 1863 by Ernest Solvay, the company has a long history in process innovation. Solvay has consistently developed solutions that support industries crucial to addressing global challenges, from purifying the air and water, preserving food supplies, to protecting health, creating eco-friendly textiles, and reducing the environmental impact of automotive and home care products.“Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and we recognize the importance of continuous progress in addressing climate change,” said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO. “We are engaged in numerous projects focused on reducing our emissions and aimed at minimizing our impact on nature. Our goal is to foster innovative processes and solutions that benefit both industry and society. Through these efforts, we aim to be a positive force for societal and environmental progress.”As part of its strategy, Solvay aims to eliminate coal from its operations by 2030. In 2024, its Green River facility in the U.S. made a significant step by switching from coal to natural gas, reducing carbon emissions by 20%. Additionally, Solvay is progressing with its e.Solvay process, aimed at cutting CO2 emissions from soda ash production by 50% while lowering water and energy use.Solvay’s environmental initiatives extend beyond emissions reduction. The company is implementing plans to enhance its biodiversity roadmap, leveraging recognized best practices and advanced tools to achieve positive outcomes for nature. Solvay seeks to allocate 30% of land to nature conservation-compatible use by 2030, along with other commitments validated by Act4Nature . Notably at its Paulínia site in Brazil, 85% of the land is dedicated to nature and biodiversity, helping protect over 270 animal species.In parallel, Solvay is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive workforce and supports global initiatives such as parental leave and mentorship programs, recognizing the value of diversity in driving innovation.Solvay’s initiatives are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a strong focus on climate action (SDG 13), biodiversity (SDGs 15), and improved well-being through inclusive economic growth (SDGs 3, 4, 5, and 8).To learn more about Solvay's efforts, visit www.solvay.com/en/sustainability About SolvaySolvay, a pioneering chemical company with a legacy rooted in founder Ernest Solvay's pivotal innovations in the soda ash process, is dedicated to delivering essential solutions globally through its workforce of over 9,000 employees. Since 1863, Solvay harnesses the power of chemistry to create innovative, sustainable solutions that answer the world’s most essential needs such as purifying the air we breathe and the water we drink, preserving our food supplies, protecting our health and well-being, creating eco-friendly clothing, making the tires of our cars more sustainable and cleaning and protecting our homes. Solvay’s unwavering commitment drives the transition to a carbon-neutral future by 2050, underscoring its dedication to sustainability and a fair and just transition. As a world-leading company with €4.9 billion in net sales in 2023, Solvay is listed on Euronext Brussels and Paris (SOLB). For more information about Solvay, please visit solvay.com or follow Solvay on Linkedin.

Solvay in 50 SDG Leaders | Pioneering Sustainability in the Chemical Industry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.