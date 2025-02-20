Blockchain Identity Management Market Size Worth $11.46 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 79.2%

Blockchain Identity Management Market

Rise in transactions transparency, surge in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity,& product safety

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blockchain Identity Management Market report offers a detailed analysis of value chain, market dynamics, top winning strategies, key segments, business performance, and competitive landscape. Increase in transactions transparency, rise in need to ensure quality, reliability, authenticity,& product safety, and rise in investment by retail industries in blockchain-based solutions augment the growth of the global blockchain identity management market. However, lack of skilled experts restrain the growth to some extent. Moreover, rapidly changing retail sector and international trade is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities for the key players in the market. The global blockchain identity management market size was valued at $107.00 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $11.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 79.2% from 2019 to 2026.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 252 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6195 Over the past few years, blockchain as a digital technology has developed a lot and has a large scope for improvement in the future. Among all the industries, the financial sector have been experiencing a major transformation. However, several industries such as healthcare, automotive, retail, and others are also exploring huge benefit of blockchain identity management market trends and its potential applications. Card-based payment, online payments methods, and loyalty rewards and management have become crucial and gathered massive traction in the recent past. However, blockchain is anticipated to provide support for all these changes by enabling real-time processing and increased speed of transaction. Moreover, industry players need to collaborate with numerous partners and external stakeholders on joint projects to test blockchains application into their respective businesses. Such factors are expected to create major opportunities for the blockchain identity management market growth in the coming years.According to Bhushan Jagtap, Research Analyst, ICT at Allied Market Research, “According to the blockchain identity management market analysis in Asia-Pacific, the market is projected to generate the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in number of data breaches and pirated & counterfeit goods in this region.”𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blockchain-identity-management-market/purchase-options The global blockchain identity management market is segmented on the basis of service providers, organization size, industry vertical, and region. Based on service provider, the market is classified into application provider, middleware provider, and infrastructure provider. The infrastructure provider segment contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than half of the global blockchain identity management market share in 2018, and is projected to dominate throughout the study period. On the other hand, the application provider segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 84.8% by the end of 2026.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Infosys Limited, International Business Machines Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., SAP SE, Auxesis Services & Technologies (P) Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Bitfury Group Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Cognizant, Oracle Corporation𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐲𝐨𝐮’𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6195 Based on service provider the infrastructure provider segment garnered major blockchain identity management market revenue in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increase in need to scale the organizations infrastructure in secure and sustainable way. Further, the application provider segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate throughout the forecast period.Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The large enterprises segment contributed for more than four-fifths of the global blockchain identity management market revenue in 2018, and is anticipated to rule the roost during the estimated period. Contrarily, the small & medium enterprises segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 85.7% throughout the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6195 Furthermore, with suitable and appropriate partnership and collaboration, blockchain can improve identity management and supply chain visibility that can improve data and product management, sales forecasting and inventory control along with creating data and product legitimacy and provenance. In addition, blockchain can reduce costs and increase operational efficiency by eradicating the need for redundant databases and management systems across organizations. Moreover, the capability of blockchain to work in real time on shared common datasets and to enable secure compliance management is increasing the adoption of blockchain technology across numerous industry verticals. In addition, the conventional identity management process involves huge cost and risks when it comes to verify identities for cross-border transactions. In addition, each entity at every stage keeps their own records, which increases the chances of errors and inefficiency. Hence, such factors drive the demand for blockchain identity management.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global blockchain identity management market. 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest share in 2018, generating nearly half of the global blockchain identity management market. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific, would cite the fastest CAGR of 89.7% by 2026.

