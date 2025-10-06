Seaweed Protein Market Projected Expansion to $1.51+ Billion Market Value by 2030 with a 11.6% CAGR

Seaweed Protein

The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health & fitness among consumers drive growth

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global seaweed protein market size generated $550.40 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.51 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2030.The need for healthy plant-based products, a rise in occurrence of various diseases, increased awareness regarding health and fitness among consumers, the extensive use of seaweeds in dietary supplements due to their nutritional worth, flavor-enhancing capabilities and weight-loss properties and the presence of high concentration of bioactive compounds in seaweeds drive the growth of the global seaweed protein market. However, seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming. In addition, excessive consumption of seaweed is associated with health problems due to the presence of toxic minerals. These factors hinder the market growth. On the other hand, new uses for seaweed raised its demand. Seaweed is used as a thickener in the textile industry and is used to improve soil quality in agriculture. This factor presents new opportunities in the market in the coming years.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16894 Increasing prevalence of Plant-based Protein in the Food Industry to Drive the Market Growth.Proline, glycine, alanine, glutamic, arginine, and aspartic acids are among the amino acids present in seaweed protein. These amino acids are beneficial for human health. According to research, red seaweeds have a high protein content, green seaweeds have a moderate protein content, and brown seaweeds have a low protein content. Seaweed protein is gaining demand as a more cost-effective and alternative source of protein for human and animal nutrition. The seaweed protein market growth is being aided by an increase in the occurrence of health diseases, increased understanding of healthy eating habits, and an increase in health and fitness awareness. Consumers are more conscious regarding their nutritional consumption, benefits of physical activity, and importance of eating food that suits the body's nutritional needs. These trends are anticipated to boost revenue growth the seaweed protein market size in the upcoming years.Seaweed farming is more expensive than land farming, which is projected to hinder the global market expansion. Also, excessive consumption of seaweed can cause health problems due to presence of toxic minerals. Therefore, all such factors are anticipated to hamper the seaweed protein market share during the forecast period.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-protein-market/purchase-options Seaweed protein is mostly used in animal feed due to nutrients included in it such as vitamin A, B1, B2, E, K, and C. Consuming seaweeds such as spirulina and chlorella, contain all of the essential amino acids. Moreover, seaweed ensures that consumer gets full range of amino acids. Seaweed can also act as a good source of omega-3 fats. It is used in the development of aquaculture feed, monogastric cattle feed, ruminant feed, and others. Cattle's overall health and growth rate is improved as a result of consuming seaweed protein. Development of this market is fuelled by increased livestock industrialization, rising meat consumption, and increased need for nutritious feed.The market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified as red, brown, and green. By application, it is classified as food, animal feed & additives, cosmetics & personal care, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16894 Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global seaweed protein industry , and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Seaweed has traditionally been used in food and supplements in Asian nations, and therefore, the demand for seaweed protein is expected rise sharply in the coming years. However, North America is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, owing to the high demand for plant-based products in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.Leading Market PlayersCP KelcoCargill IncorporatedQingdao Gather Great Ocean Algae Industry Group CO. LTDMara SeaweedASLIrish SeaweedsAtSeaNovaALGAIASeasolMaine Coast Sea VegetablesTrending Reports:Seaweed Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-market Commercial Seaweeds Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-seaweeds-market Seaweed Snacks Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/seaweed-snacks-market-A07167

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.