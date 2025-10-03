Microbiome Sequencing Market Is Predicted to Reach USD 34.17 Billion by 2031

Increase in funding for microbiome research, an increasing the number of partnerships and collaborations for microbiome research & surge in the adoption of it.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global microbiome sequencing market was estimated at $859.42 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $3,417.09 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.8 % from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.Download Sample Report -The global microbiome sequencing market is analyzed across technique, research, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market players, create strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the research report.By technique, the RNA sequencing segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021, garnering around one-third of the global microbiome sequencing market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The shotgun sequencing segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period.By research, the outsourced segment contributed to nearly three-fourth of the global microbiome sequencing market share in 2021, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15% throughout the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry -By end-user, the academic institutes and research centers segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, generating nearly more than half of the global microbiome sequencing market revenue and would also register the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global microbiome sequencing market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 15.7% from 2022 to 2031.The key market players analyzed in the global microbiome sequencing market report include -OraSure Technologies (Diversigen),Resphera Biosciences, LLC,Zymo Research Corporation,Clinical Microbiomics,CosmosID,Microbiome Insights,Molecular Research LP,Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.,Baseclear BV,Novogene Co., Ltd.The key market players have adopted several strategies such as merger, investment, acquisition, product launch, collaboration, partnership and contract to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.About Us -Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every us companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate y data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

