Crowd Analytics Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowd Analytics Global Market reveals exponential growth in the industry. The crowd analytics market size has grown astronomically in recent years, growing from $1.57 billion in 2024 to a projected $1.89 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.5%.

How Has The Historic Growth Of The Crowd Analytics Market Impacted Its Future Potential?

The surge in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in urbanization, the growth of smart cities, advancements in sensor technology, escalating security concerns, rising demand for personalized experiences, and the expansion of event management.

What Is The Projected Market Size For The Crowd Analytics Industry In The Near Future?

In the upcoming years, the crowd analytics market size is expected to continue growing exponentially. It is slated to burgeon to $3.94 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 20.2%. The forecasted growth can be attributed to several factors: increasing adoption of AI and machine learning, the rising use of IoT devices, emphasis on public safety and security, growing demand for data-driven decision-making, a surge in investments in smart infrastructure, and enhanced analytics capabilities.

What Are The Key Drivers Fuelling The Growth Of The Crowd Analytics Market?

The principal driver behind the exploding growth of the crowd analytics market is the rising number of airline and train passengers. Individuals travelling by air or train have been observed to be increasing; these individuals are counted every time they board or disembark from a plane at an airport, or embark or disembark from a train at a station. Post pandemic-related travel restrictions, travel demand has picked up leading to an increased number of travellers.

Moreover, improved transportation options and fewer disruptions, such as strikes among others, have also contributed to the increased passenger numbers across both modes. Crowd analytics is being utilised in the airline and train industries to optimise passenger flow management, enhance safety, and improve operational efficiency by analysing real-time data on crowd density and movement.

Who Are The Heavyweights In The Crowd Analytics Market?

Major players in the crowd analytics market include Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc. AWS, International Business Machines Corporation IBM, Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Axis Communications AB, INRIX Inc., CrowdFlower Inc., Crowd Dynamics International, Aeris Communications Inc., LÜLA Technologies Inc., Crowdanalytix Inc., Vivacity Labs, Cepton Technologies Inc., Securion Systems Inc., Wavestore Limited, NATIX Inc., Auquan, CircleUp Networks Inc., Sightcorp, Spigit Inc., Indoor Lab Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Crowd Analytics Market?

Companies in the crowd analytics market are focusing on integrating computer vision and machine learning solutions, such as crowd sense collector sensors, to enhance real-time crowd behaviour insights and improve decision-making processes. The crowd sense collector sensor is a device designed to detect and count people in real-time by utilising mobile Wi-Fi signals, which helps in analysing patterns, densities, and movement within its range.

Taking Into Account Industry Dynamism, How Is The Crowd Analytics Market Segmented?

1 By Component: Solution; Services

2 By Deployment Model: On-Premise; Cloud

3 By Application: Revenue Forecasting; Incident Analytics; Customer Management; Market Forecasting

4 By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance; Retail And Consumer Goods; Manufacturing; Information Technology IT And Telecommunications; Media And Entertainment; Other Verticals.

Sub-segments include:

1 By Solution: Data Collection Tools; Data Analysis and Visualization Software; Real-Time Monitoring Solutions; Predictive Analytics Solutions; Reporting and Dashboard Tools

2 By Services: Consulting Services; Implementation Services; Training and Support Services; Maintenance and Upgrades; Managed Services

Which Regions Hold Dominance In The Crowd Analytics Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest portion of the crowd analytics market. While Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions included in the crowd analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company offers a spectrum of comprehensive, data-rich research and insights across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. With over 15000+ reports armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game!

