ITA Arab Health 2025 Italian Pavilion

Advancing Healthcare with Italian Expertise showcased at Arab Health 2025

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) proudly highlighted Italy’s prominent participation at Arab Health 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As the fourth-largest medical sector in Europe, Italy showcased its world-renowned expertise and innovations, reaffirming its position as a global leader in healthcare and life sciences.The Italian healthcare industry, encompassing over 4,500 companies and generating an annual turnover of €17 billion, continued to drive progress in pharmaceutical research and medical machinery. Demonstrating the strong demand for Italian solutions, UAE imports of Italian medical devices and pharmaceuticals surpassed €107 million in 2024, marking a 19.24% increase compared to 2023."Italy and the UAE share a strong and dynamic partnership rooted in mutual respect and a shared commitment to innovation. The healthcare sector is a great example of this partnership, with growing mutual interest in pursuing technological and business collaborations. With over 200 Italian companies exhibiting at Arab Health 2025, we brought to Dubai some of the most advanced technologies and the world-renowned expertise of Made in Italy," stated Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.Over 200 Italian companies exhibited at Arab Health 2025, offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore advancements in medical technologies and connect with Italian innovators. The Italian Pavilion featured a diverse range of solutions, including diagnostic devices, robotic surgery systems, AI-driven healthcare technologies and next-generation pharmaceuticals. These contributions reflected Italy’s commitment to addressing healthcare challenges with innovative, sustainable, and patient-centric solutions."Our participation at Arab Health 2025 highlighted our commitment to advancing technologies that are transforming global healthcare. From AI-powered diagnostics to robotic surgical systems, Italian companies led the way in innovation, delivering solutions that improved efficiency, precision, and patient outcomes. This event provided a valuable platform to showcase our expertise and foster collaborations that will shape the future of healthcare technology in the UAE and the wider region," added Valerio Soldani, Trade Commissioner, Italian Trade Agency.The Italian Trade Agency invited attendees to visit the Italian Pavilion at Arab Health 2025 to experience firsthand how Italian ingenuity advanced global healthcare.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.