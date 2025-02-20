Submit Release
Flags to Fly at Half-Staff on Feb. 27 Honoring State Trooper Kyle McAcy

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Feb. 27, for the funeral of Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Trooper Kyle McAcy. McAcy was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17 while responding to the scene of a crash on I-80. Services will begin at 11 o’clock that morning at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset that day.

 

This morning, Gov. Pillen and First Lady Suzanne visited the Troop A office in Omaha, leaving flowers on Trooper McAcy’s cruiser, which bears his badge #302. Community members have also been encouraged to stop by, should they wish to pay their respects. The office location is 4411 S. 108th Street in Omaha.

Gov. Pillen and First Lady Suzanne visited the Troop A office in Omaha, leaving flowers on Trooper McAcy’s cruiser.

