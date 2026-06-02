NEBRASKA, June 2 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Statement Upon Departure of Hantavirus-Exposed Guests from UNMC

LINCOLN, NE -- Governor Jim Pillen issued the statement below following the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s (UNMC) announcement that, in coordination with the CDC and home state governments, some of the hantavirus-exposed guests who have been quarantined at the National Quarantine Unit (NQU) in Omaha will return home:

“This is a positive development and the product of the ongoing partnership between the state of Nebraska, UNMC, and our federal health partners. While it is encouraging that many of our guests are remaining at the NQU for the last few weeks of their hantavirus quarantine, those who have elected to go home are doing so with a lower risk profile and in close coordination with health authorities in their destination states.

As I have made clear from the beginning of this event, no guest who poses a public health risk will leave the NQU onto the streets of Omaha in an unsecured way or at an inappropriate time. These thoughtful and well-coordinated departures meet that standard.

I’m grateful to our counterparts in other state governments, our federal health partners in the Trump Administration, and the world-class professionals at UNMC for all their hard work.”