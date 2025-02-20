CELEBRATE NATIONAL MARGARITA DAY WITH EL MAR MARGARITA AUTÉNTICA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for National Margarita Day on Saturday, February 22nd, EL MAR Margarita Auténtica is the award-winning way to elevate your celebration. This handmade, small-batch ready-to-drink margarita has been recognized for its unparalleled taste and commitment to authenticity, recently earning the Platinum Award at the San Diego Wine & Spirits Challenge. It has also been honored with a Gold Medal for taste and the Innovation Award for design at the prestigious SIP Awards, further solidifying its status as a standout in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.“Wow, this is hands down one of the best RTD cocktails I’ve had. It perfectly sidesteps the two pitfalls in the category: being too sweet and lacking the right ABV balance for an authentic cocktail. With clear agave and citrus notes, and the perfect dilution when poured over ice, this margarita is as close to the real thing as it gets.”Crafted with 100% Puro Agave Tequila Blanco, EL MAR Margarita stays true to tradition, distinguishing itself from pre-made alternatives that rely on mixtos, agave spirits, or other low-grade substitutes. Every bottle is produced in a boutique tequila distillery in Jalisco, a region with over seventy-five years of award-winning tequila history, ensuring a premium experience with every pour.Founded by three friends passionate about honoring the legacy of one of the world’s most beloved cocktails, EL MAR Margarita is their love letter to the classic Mexican margarita. Led by Co-Founder and CEO Jaci Hays, the brand is redefining the ready-to-drink category, bringing a high-quality margarita straight to consumers, no mixing required.With its prestigious industry accolades and commitment to authenticity, EL MAR Margarita Auténtica is the ultimate way to toast National Margarita Day, and every margarita-worthy moment.EL MAR Margarita retails for $31.99 SRP (750ML) and is available now at enjoyelmar.com or at select stores in California and Oregon. Grab a bottle today to bring you and your friends a little piece of Mexico. EL MAR Margarita is 15.5% alc/vol.About EL MAREL MAR was founded by a group of friends obsessed with making the perfect margarita. Handcrafted in small batches in Jalisco, EL MAR is what a margarita should be – made in Mexico with 100% Agave Tequila Blanco, Mexican limes and real cane sugar, carefully balanced for the perfect margarita every time. For more information, visit enjoyelmar.com and follow us on Instagram at @enjoyelmar.

