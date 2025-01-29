Influencer-Driven Horror Film SkillHouse Makes World Premiere in Park City Followed By Post Premiere Gala at Music Lodge

A GenTV Production, Produced by Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez & 50 Cent in Partnership with Group Black

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Film stars and influencers stormed Park City last weekend for the world premiere of the GenTV horror film SkillHouse. The film was created by and produced by Ryan Kavanaugh as a new format and genre, as the first of 5 in different stages of production, with partner Shane Valdez also producing. Skillhouse serves as the first project in a groundbreaking multi-film partnership with GenTV and Group Black.The event, one of the most sought-after parties at Park City, was produced by Group Black, a media company dedicated to driving growth for brands targeting the New MajorityIn SkillHouse, the ten top influencers are kidnapped and forced into a deadly social media showdown where the stakes are life and death. As the world votes and watches, each round's loser faces a masked killer known as the "Triller Killer." In this ultimate popularity contest, only one will survive. Clout is life.The film stars mega influencers Bryce Hall and Hannah Stocking, 50 Cent and Neal McDonough, and newcomer McCarrie McCausland. It was written and directed by acclaimed writer Josh Stolberg, the writer of the last two SAW films, the most successful of the SAW franchise.“I hadn’t seen the movie prior and I didn’t really know what to expect, but I am really happy with how it turned out. It is everything I hoped it could be and more and my friends, many who came to support, were more than pleasantly surprised,” said the film’s star Bryce Hall while being interviewed on the red carpet.Hall continued, “The amount of studios who have been approaching is both overwhelming and a testament to how well the film turned out. The deal, which we cannot yet announce, is perfect for this movie and will make sure it reaches audiences far and wide. I now can confidently say I believe SkillHouse will resonate with my core audience in a much bigger way than my initial highest hopes. Ryan and GenTV did it again, definitely redefining the model and Bonin and Group Black couldn’t be better partners” he excitingly spoke while entering the carpet on the way to the after party.The film caused an internet sensation when producers premiered a ten-minute clip of the film on GenTV.com, a revolutionary influencer-driven streaming platform designed to give creators greater control and profit than traditional studio models. The clip broke records with millions of unique paid views. It generated over 100 million page views—a testament to the potential of this next-generation distribution model, solidifying GenTV’s commitment to high-value content that challenges industry norms.After arriving en masse by private jet from Los Angeles, the action started at the Black Rock Resort outside Park City, where the cast, crew, and friends crowded the screening room for the film’s full-length world premiere where 30 of world's top influencers flew in to support GenTv and hall.Following the premiere, the entourage wound its way up Main Street to the venerable Music Lodge at Treasure Mountain Inn, where the stars, influencers, and media packed the venue, sipped signature cocktails and Mexican small-batch margaritas from El Mar, and munched on snacks ranging from chicken parm skewers, tuna tartare, pear endive, and chocolate cake later into the night, with electrifying sounds from DJ, brand expert and startup investor Mick, who flew in from Brooklyn for the event.Attending in Park City and coming in from the cold to the red carpet were: stars Bryce Hall, Hannah Stocking, Mads Lewis; Griffin Johnson, Sara Saffari, Josh Xaviaer DuRousseu, Mikki Masse, Josh Richards, Dawson Day; Oscar Guerra, Tayla Stevenson, Macy Broyles and many others:Producer Ryan Kavanaugh, Shane Valdez, and Brad Baskin were joined by Group Black’s Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer Bonin Bough on the carpet and at the party.The posts from the event went viral as the combined reach of the 30-plus influencers who flew in for the event was over 700 million total followers across platforms; #skill house and #GenTV and affiliates numbers totaled together were trending in the top 10 on multiple social platforms.

