ESET Corporate Solutions brings new CCSO leadership

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, today announces its new chief corporate solutions officer (CCSO), Martin Talian, whose mandate is to drive growth in delivering bespoke ESET solutions and customer success.Mr. Talian moves from his position as VP of corporate solutions at ESET, bringing 18 years of leadership experience across diverse industry verticals to his new role. With an enduring focus on delivering value to large organizations and leadership roles with utilities, large infrastructure companies, telecommunications, digitalization, banking, and now cybersecurity, Mr. Talian is well-positioned to accelerate growth in the ESET Corporate Solutions Division.With globally relevant expertise and demonstrable project completion, Martin Talian is set to draw from the expansive ESET portfolio of technologies, products, and services. Utilizing his rich experiences, he is poised both to create and to deliver new custom security offerings.“Martin has been a key engine for both success and growth in the Corporate Solutions Division at ESET since its launch in 2022. He brings a passion to closing deals and delivering value to high-touch customers, and his aptitude aligns with our need both to showcase our talents and to scale our offerings. I look forward to the continued success and the fresh perspective our new C-Level manager will bring to ESET,” said Richard Marko, chief executive officer at ESET.With large deals closing in connection with ESET NetProtect in both the EU and the Asia Pacific region, Talian’s leadership has already been recognized. These successes reflect his achievements in building and managing Solution Delivery teams, his oversight of critical sales team maturation and management processes, and his command of both the go-to-market strategy and accounts management protocols needed to succeed globally, including in North America, Latin America the Middle East and Africa.“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this unique team, one that I had a direct hand in building, and one which can support the wider organization in its bid to raise the prominence of ESET globally,” said Talian.Martin Talian joins ESET’s other C-Level business leaders: CEO Richard Marko, CBO Pavol Balaj, CMO Mária Trnková, and CSO Miroslav Mikuš.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyberthreats — securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.

