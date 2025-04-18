ESET Recognized as Finalist in SC Awards for Cutting-Edge Ransomware Remediation

DUBAI , DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2025 SC Awards . ESET Ransomware Remediation has been recognized in the Best Business Continuity, Disaster, Ransomware Recovery Solution category as a finalist, underscoring ESET’s commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry. The SC Awards, now in its 28th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.“SC Awards are recognized worldwide by the cybersecurity community, and we are honored to be a finalist in the Best Business Continuity, Disaster, Ransomware Recovery Solutions category,” said Ryan Grant, VP of Marketing and Sales at ESET North America. “ESET has a history of innovation in mitigating ransomware, and Ransomware Remediation was launched to deliver comprehensive defense from encryption, theft and data holding. This recognition speaks to our continued investment in the ESET PROTECT platform and our commitment to offering businesses peace of mind in the fight against ransomware.”Unlike solutions based on the Windows Volume Shadow Copy service, ESET Ransomware Remediation is a proprietary post-execution solution which works with and is enabled by ESET Ransomware Shield – monitoring for and blocking sophisticated attacks before they happen. Solving one of the most common failings of regular backups during a ransomware attack – the lack of isolation or segmentation of data — ESET Ransomware Remediation creates temporary encrypted backups of important data, all in a sequestered environment untouchable by untrustworthy apps and processes.“From the rise of generative AI attacks to breaches exploiting third-party access and non-human credentials, the past year has reminded us that cybersecurity needs to be about innovations that help enterprises pivot, adapt, and thrive in a threat landscape that changes by the hour,” said Tom Spring, Senior Editorial Director, SC Media.“Being named an SC Awards finalist is a recognition not only of technical innovation, but of a shared commitment to making the digital world safer,” Spring said. “It’s inspiring to see how this year’s community of finalists — across identity, cloud, data protection, and beyond—is pushing forward together, united by purpose.”The 2025 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.The 2025 winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at RSAC ’25 in San Francisco at the SC Awards Reception. Find the full list of 2025 finalists on SC Media’s website here.About ESETESETprovides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown— securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts and blogs.About CyberRisk Alliance (CRA)CyberRisk Alliance provides business intelligence that helps the cybersecurity ecosystem connect, share knowledge, accelerate careers, and make smarter and faster decisions. Through our trusted information brands, network of experts, and more than 250 innovative annual events we provide cybersecurity professionals with actionable insights and act as a powerful extension of cybersecurity marketing teams. Our brands include SC Media, the Official Cybersecurity Summits, Security Weekly, InfoSec World, Identiverse, CyberRisk Collaborative, ChannelE2E, MSSP Alert, LaunchTech Communications, TECHEXPO Top Secret and CyberRisk TV. Learn more at www.cyberriskalliance.com

