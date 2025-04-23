Step Into the Future of Cybersecurity with AmiViz at GISEC 2025

GISEC 2025 - AmiViz Booth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmiViz , the leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, is set to participate in GISEC Global 2025, the region’s premier cybersecurity event, taking place from May 6–8 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visitors can find AmiViz at Stand B180 in Hall 5, where the company will spotlight a powerful lineup of cybersecurity solutions tailored to address today’s most pressing digital threats.At this year’s event, AmiViz will be joined by six leading technology partners, each bringing unique capabilities to the cybersecurity ecosystem:Sysdig – Real-Time Security for Cloud and ContainersThreatcop – People Security ManagementBitsight – Cyber Risk ManagementExtraHop – Cloud Native Network Detection and ResponseRunZero – Total Attack Surface & Exposure ManagementYesWeHack – Global Bug Bounty and Vulnerability Management PlatformThese technologies span the full cybersecurity spectrum—from securing cloud-native environments and managing cyber risk to strengthening human defenses and identifying vulnerabilities before they can be exploited.AmiViz’s participation underscores its ongoing commitment to empowering regional enterprises with comprehensive cybersecurity strategies. Visitors to the stand will have the opportunity to explore each of the featured solutions, engage directly with product experts, and attend insightful presentations on how these tools can be integrated into their existing security frameworks."GISEC is a cornerstone event for cybersecurity in the region," said Ilyas Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer of Amiviz. "It provides a unique platform for us to showcase our growing portfolio of innovative technologies and to connect with decision-makers looking to enhance their cyber resilience. This year, our focus is on helping organizations build proactive, integrated defenses that are future-ready."AmiViz invites cybersecurity professionals, IT leaders, and business executives to visit Stand B180 and explore how its partner technologies can protect their digital assets, reduce exposure, and enhance their overall security posture.Don't miss this opportunity to meet the AmiViz team and its esteemed technology partners, and discover the future of cybersecurity—live at GISEC 2025.About AmiVizAmiViz is a leading cybersecurity-focused value-added distributor headquartered in the Middle East, with a unique marketplace designed to serve the interests of enterprise resellers and vendors. Our unwavering focus on cybersecurity solutions ensures unparalleled expertise and personalised service for our partners.At AmiViz, cybersecurity isn’t an afterthought-it’s our core mission. We deliver top-tier products and services that safeguard businesses. Our close collaboration with vendors, resellers, and consultants ensures tailored solutions that address regional challenges. We empower businesses to thrive in a digital world by providing cutting-edge tools, knowledge, and support.Discover the AmiViz advantage at www.amiviz.com and elevate your cybersecurity strategy today!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.