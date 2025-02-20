APD Construction Leads the Grandmother’s Legacy of Love Butterfly Sculpture Garden Project at Lake Eola

Breaking Ground on a legacy, City of Orlando Commissioner Patty Sheehan, Aflredo Gonzalez, Designated Superintendent (APD Construction), City of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer join Ariel Padilla, CEO of APD Construction, LLC, and Virginia Pena, Director of Oper

Transforming Orlando’s Iconic Park with Art, Community Inspiration, and a Tribute to the Historic Sperry Fountain

We are honored to be part of this significant project that brings art, nature, and community together.” — Ariel Padilla, CEO of APD Construction

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- APD Construction , LLC is proud to play a key role in the creation of the Grandmother’s Legacy of Love Butterfly Sculpture Garden at Lake Eola Park , a visionary project that was officially launched with a groundbreaking ceremony on February 6, 2025. This initiative is part of the City of Orlando’s commitment to enhancing the park’s beauty and creating meaningful spaces that celebrate community, nature, and heritage.The Butterfly Sculpture Garden will feature stunning butterfly art installations, symbolizing transformation, love, and remembrance. This unique addition will provide a serene and inspiring environment for visitors, honoring the legacy of love passed through generations. The garden is designed to beThe Butterfly Sculpture Garden will feature stunning butterfly art installations, symbolizing transformation, love, and remembrance. This unique addition will provide a serene and inspiring environment for visitors, honoring the legacy of love passed through generations as peaceful sanctuary, inviting the community to reflect, connect, and enjoy the vibrant artistry incorporated into the park. Nestled within this vibrant new garden, visitors will also enjoy a revitalized view of the historic Sperry Fountain, a beloved landmark that has graced Lake Eola since 1916. The integration of the fountain into the project underscores its enduring significance as a symbol of Orlando’s rich history and ongoing dedication to preserving its cultural heritage.“We are honored to be part of this significant project that brings art, nature, and community together,” said Ariel Padilla, CEO of APD Construction. “The Grandmother’s Legacy of Love Garden, alongside the historic Sperry Fountain, will serve as a lasting tribute to love and transformation, adding a beautiful new dimension to Lake Eola Park.”The groundbreaking ceremony, attended by Mayor Buddy Dyer, Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and other city officials, marked the beginning of this inspiring endeavor. The Butterfly Garden and Sperry Fountain area improvements are expected to be completed by summer 2025, with an official inauguration event in September, aligning with Orlando’s ongoing efforts to preserve and enhance its cherished public spaces.APD Construction, a minority-owned, Orlando-based firm, has extensive experience in public infrastructure and artistic landscape projects. With a commitment to excellence, craftsmanship, and community impact, the company continues to deliver high-quality projects that enrich Orlando’s cultural and natural spaces.For more information about APD Construction and its projects, visit www.apdconstruction.com or follow them on LinkedIn.About APD Construction LLCAPD Construction LLC is a premier full-service construction firm specializing in high-quality commercial, residential, and government projects. With a commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, APD Construction delivers superior craftsmanship and client-focused solutions that bring visions to life. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, the company has built a strong reputation for integrity, reliability, and delivering projects on time and within budget. Whether it's new construction, renovations, or infrastructure development, APD Construction is dedicated to building a better future—one project at a time.

APD Construction Leads Lake Eola Grandmother’s Legacy of Love Butterfly Sculpture Garden Project

