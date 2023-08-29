Celebrating Excellence: Women Who Win Awards Recognize Outstanding Achievements
NAWBO Orlando President Elect Regine Bonneau, Rose LeJiste of RL Engineering & Tech Solutions, and Christa Santos, President, present Rose with the Women Who Win Award for the Established Business of the Year.
NAWBO Orlando President Elect Regine Bonneau, Maryann Kilgalllon of POMM Safety Platform, and Christa Santos, President, present Maryann with the Women Who Win Award for the Member of the Year.
Rose LeJiste, Marlyn Bonzil-Juste, and Maryann Kilgallon are the honorees of the 2023 Women Who Win Awards' values of excellence, leadership, and empowerment.
NAWBO Orlando’s Women Who Win Awards proudly honors exceptional women who have exhibited remarkable dedication and accomplishment in their respective fields. This prestigious award program celebrates women who have risen above challenges, demonstrated outstanding leadership, and made a positive impact in their industries advancing the NAWBO mission.
Established Business of the Year - Rose LeJiste - RL Engineering & Tech Solutions
Rose LeJiste, the visionary founder of RL Engineering & Tech Solutions, has been named the Established Business of the Year. RL Engineering & Tech Solutions is an industry-leading engineering and technology solutions and consulting firm, recognized for its commitment to partnering closely with clients to assess, identify, and enhance critical aspects of their businesses. With a rich portfolio spanning over 16 years, the firm has accumulated extensive engineering and technology expertise in small business, commercial, and government sectors. This well-deserved recognition is a testament to Rose LeJiste's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.
Over the past 12 months, RL Engineering and Tech Solutions has achieved substantial growth across a multitude of crucial areas, from strategic partnerships and expanded service offerings to a larger workforce, an expanded client base, increased revenue, and successful procurement of government and corporate contracts.
Emerging Business of the Year - Marlyn Bonzil-Juste - Top Choice Medical Transport
Marlyn Bonzil-Juste, the dynamic force behind Top Choice Medical Transport, has been named Emerging Business of the Year. Top Choice Medical Transport is a distinguished non-emergency medical transportation company serving Central Florida. Renowned for their exceptional service, quality care, reliability, and cost-effectiveness, Top Choice Medical Transport sets the standard for excellence in the industry. With a fleet consisting of state-of-the-art, industry-approved equipment, meticulously maintained to ensure luxury and comfort, Marlyn Bonzil-Juste's visionary leadership has elevated the company to new heights.
Top Choice Medical Transport has experienced tremendous growth – nearly 30 percent in the past 12 months, a feat accomplished through strategic relationship building, gaining deeper insights into clients' needs, and substantial investments in nurturing and empowering a dedicated team.
Member of the Year - Maryann Kilgallon - POMM® Safety Platform
Member of the Year award is presented to Maryann Kilgallon, a shining star within the NAWBO community. Her exceptional contributions, dedication, and commitment to advance women entrepreneurs in support of the NAWBO Orlando mission has greatly impacted many others and solidified her as an exemplary member with far reaching impact.
A pioneering woman-owned business in the USA, Maryann draws inspiration from her role as a mother of two, channeling her passion and determination into crafting a suite of wearable tech products that address issues like heatstroke, kidnapping, and caregiver abuse, which have tragically affected our most vulnerable. Fueling her resolve is a fervent desire to put an end to such heart-wrenching stories, thus creating the groundbreaking POMM® concept, integrating connected apps and wearable technology to provide comprehensive solutions for families. Her dynamic leadership has earned her the moniker "Startup Evangelist," a role she embraces with zeal.
Recognized for her trailblazing vision, Maryann served as the keynote speaker at this year's NAWBO Take Flight Business Conference, and she was prominently featured in "Founding in Color," an illuminating docuseries by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, spotlighting the journeys of eleven Black and Latino startup founders navigating the complexities of entrepreneurship while addressing critical issues of race, identity, family, and mental health.
“These remarkable women, Rose LeJiste, Marlyn Bonzil-Juste, and Maryann Kilgallon, stand as beacons of inspiration, embodying the Women Who Win Awards' values of excellence, leadership, and empowerment. Their remarkable achievements serve as a testament to the limitless potential of women in business and their ability to drive meaningful change,” says Christa Santos, NAWBO Orlando Chapter President.
NAWBO Orlando is dedicated to fostering the economic empowerment and success of women business owners in Central Florida. With the newly appointed board members, the chapter is poised to drive impactful initiatives, promote diversity and inclusion, and provide valuable resources to women entrepreneurs throughout the region.
