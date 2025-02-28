Osaka Expo attracts a surge of attention - SDGs accommodation “KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan KANOH& SHOHAKU” just open

‘KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "SHOHAKU" Pine Tree’ - A part of a pine tree displayed using dry Bonsai technique Photo on the left : ‘KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "SHOHAKU" Pine Tree’ - the living room, Photo on the right : ‘KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" Sakura’ - the living room [KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" "SHOHAKU" ] Dry bonsai, bathroom, bedroom KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" "SHOHAKU" Bathroom, powder room KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" "SHOHAKU" Exterior and Surrounding Facilities

Renovating a vacant house to offer a new form of luxury private accommodation

SHIGA, JAPAN, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funbound Co., Ltd. (Head Office: at Yasu City in Shiga Prefecture; President Director: Takudo Okado) and R＆R Co., Ltd. (Head Office: at Nishinomiya City in Hyogo Prefecture; President Director: Yukiharu Okamoto) started ‘KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" Sakura & "SHOHAKU" Pine Tree’ as parts of their luxurious vacation rental business “Konjaku-So.” A wooden house built in 1966 was renovated, rather than demolished, in response to SDGs. The rooms "KANOH" Sakura and "SHOHAKU" Pine Tree are designed upon the concept of cherry and pine trees in the Tempozan area respectively. Various people including visitors from overseas are interested in these accommodations made for spending special time with their family and friends.

EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai & SDGs boost tourism

According to the Japan Tourism Agency, Japanese people spend more and more on domestic travel, which leads to accommodations with high-quality experiences particularly increasing their demand. Contribution to the achievement of SDGs being one of the goals of EXPO 2025 Osaka, Kansai, the initiatives towards it are gathering attention. The 2025 Osaka Expo is attracting a great deal of attention for its SDGs theme.

In addition to the infrastructure development and tourism demand associated with hosting the Expo, the rising cost of living has increased the desire for “value-added experiences”.

1.5-fold increase in sales per customer and high evaluation from foreign visitors to Japan

The average spend per guest at Konjaku-so has increased 1.5 times compared to the pre-Corona level. It has been well received by foreign visitors to Japan as well as in-house and community camps. Customers have commented that the location and facilities are excellent, the bath is wonderful, and the cooking utensils and laundry facilities are ideal for long-term stays, making it a comfortable place to stay as if you were living there.

Features of KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" "SHOHAKU"

The two-story wooden structure built in 1966 was renovated based on SDGs principles to reduce waste by avoiding demolition of the building, and the design features dry bonsai trees symbolizing cherry blossoms and pine trees.

Tempozan, where our facility is located, is said to be the lowest mountain in Japan, which was created by heaping up earth and sand from the Aji River during the Edo period. At that time, Tempozan was a scenic spot where pine trees and cherry trees were planted, and it was a very popular place for the common people to relax. With this historical background, we designed the concept of cherry blossoms and pine trees in the hope that it will be a wonderful place to spend time with family and friends.

The building has two facilities, Kanoh and Shohaku, each accommodating up to 8 people. The furniture and furnishings incorporate traditional Japanese beauty while also offering modern conveniences. They are fully equipped with kitchens and laundry facilities for long-term stays.

The facility will offer special moments while enjoying the convenience of easy access not only to the Giant Ferris Wheel and Kaiyukan in the Tempozan area, but also to Universal Studios Japan on the opposite shore and the Osaka World Expo and IR (integrated resort including casinos) currently under construction on Yumeshima.

Plans to expand into Tokyo with an eye on nationwide expansion

Currently based in Osaka, Konjakuso has confirmed business expansion to Nara last year and Okinawa this year, and plans to expand into Tokyo as its next goal.

As demand for tourism increases, we plan to spread our SDGs-conscious renovation model as a sustainable lodging facility throughout Japan.

■KONJAKUSO Osaka Tempozan "KANOH" "SHOHAKU"

【Access】5 minutes walk from Osakako Station on the Osaka Metro Chuo Line

【Address】3-9-24 Chikko, Minato-ku, Osaka, 552-0021

【Room layout】 “Konjakuso Osaka Tempozan -Kanoh-” building, 1st floor,

Room size: 85㎡, max. 8 people, 2 bedrooms, 4 double beds

“Konjakuso Osaka Tempozan -Shohaku-” building, 2nd floor,

Room size: 85㎡, max. 8 people, 2 bedrooms, 4 double beds

【Contact] Phone: 06-4301-7792/ Email: konjakuso@funbound.co.jp

【Company Profile】

【Operation】 Funbound Co., Ltd.

【Interior design】MOON Design, Inc.

【Design】WARP C.C.S. Inc.

【Construction] clamp Corporation, Tachibana Co.

■ Funbound Co., Ltd.

We operate the “Konjaku-so” brand of urban-style luxury private accommodations and luxury private lodgings, renovated from vacant houses and buildings.

The “Konjaku-so” brand is a luxury private home stay/rental inn with a design concept that conveys “now” and “the past,” services that enhance guest satisfaction despite the non-staffed nature of the inn, and facilities such as a home theater and outdoor hot spring to enjoy the night of your stay.

We are operating 12 high-end “Konjaku-so” private home-stay facilities in Osaka City and one in Nara, and are developing a private home-stay franchise business with the Konjaku-so brand as its headquarters.

Headquarters: 859-1 Koshinohara, Yasu City, Shiga 520-2331, Japan

Nipponbashi Branch Office: 4F Nippon Ichi Fukuoka Bldg. 1-17-18 Nipponbashi, Chuo-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 542-0073, Japan

Representative Director Takudo Okado

URL: https://funbound.co.jp/

■ MOON Design, Inc.

Based in Tokyo, we offer a wide range of services from space production to design and photography for advertisements, hotels, and villas all over the world. We specialize in creating one-of-a-kind, special spaces that only our company can create.

2024: Best of Private Accommodation Grand Prix Award Representative Director Marina Niwa

URL: https://moon-design-inc.com

■ Warp C.C.S. Inc.

Since our establishment in 1984, we have been involved in the design of car dealership-related and other residential, commercial, and condominium facilities. We strive to meet the needs of each and every client and to provide comfortable and functional spaces for all who use them.

URL: http://www.warp-ccs.com/

■ clamp Inc.

Based in Ibaraki City, Osaka, we design and construct houses. We are currently developing architecture with a focus on solid wood. We handle a wide range of properties from general housing to stores and private residences, and we offer a wide range of services including new construction, renovation, and remodeling.

We are available in the Hokusetsu area of Osaka, Osaka City, and many other areas.

URL: https://www.clamp55.com/

■ Tachibana Corporation

Based in Osaka City, we provide site management and construction services. We offer a wide range of services including general housing, stores, new construction, remodeling, and renovation. We are available in Osaka City and many other areas

